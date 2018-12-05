Clinton physician earns top honor

Courtesy photo Dr. Ken Yang, center, with fellow Clinton Medical Clinic physicians Dr. Gib Palmer and Dr. Tommy Newton. - Courtesy photo Dr. Ken Yang with his family, from left, wife, Grace Ho, and daughters Kenzie, Kayla and Katie. His son Kasey is not pictured. -

Dr. Ken T. Yang is not only committed to offering his patients the best care, but he is committed to serving the community in every way possible.

Yang, a local family physician who practices at Clinton Medical Clinic, has been named North Carolina’s 2018 Family Physician of the Year by the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians (NCAFP). The honor is the most prestigious award from the NCAFP, the state’s largest specialty medical association, comprised of more than 4,000 members.

According to a press release provided by the NCAFP, Yang has had a tremendous impact on his community and his practice in three key ways: through a focus on workforce, a focus on fitness and athletics for the youth of his community, and a focus on mentorship of his own colleagues in practice.

Through practicing medicine, Yang teaches medical students and residents, develops a comprehensive training curriculum for students and residents that is recognized as exemplary by all the state’s medical schools. Most recently, he developed a scholarship/loan repayment program named after one of the founding members of his practice. The Nance Scholars Program provides incentives to members of the community who seek medical careers, offering incentives at acceptance to medical school, after passing their National Boards, and ultimately when joining the practice. The program already has three recipients who plan to help serve the people of Sampson County.

“For 23 years, all I wanted to do was be like him, and now I have a chance to do that,” one student and Nance Scholar said in a nomination letter. “Thanks to him, I feel like medicine is not just a passion, but a calling.”

Beyond practicing medicine, Yang focuses on fitness, exercise and athletics for the children and adolescents of Sampson County. He has worked with students from four different high schools teaching the fundamentals of being a competitive simmer, becoming the volunteer swim coach for all four schools. Additionally, he coaches three-five club soccer teams each year and serves as the head girls’ soccer coach at Sampson Middle School. Yang served as swim coach to two of the three current Nance Scholars.

Within the medical office, Yang serves as a role model to members of his own practice, spending countless hours counseling his colleagues regarding efficient use of electronic medical records and other workflow adjustments. He also implemented extended hours coverage for his practice to better meet their community’s needs.

A graduate of Tufts University in Medford, Mass. with his undergraduate degree, he received his medical degree from the New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y. He completed his family medicine residency at Tufts University – Beverly Hospital. He has practiced his entire career, beginning in 1998, at Clinton Medical Clinic

The NCAFP’s selection process

The Family Physician of the Year Award is given annually to a family physician whose career exemplifies an unwavering commitment to his/her patients, the ideals of Family Medicine, and to enhancing the quality of life in his/her local community. The winner is selected by a confidential committee based on criteria including but not limited to: demonstrating a high level of compassion for his/her patients; continually providing comprehensive family medicine in his/her community; and possessing the ability to act as a credible role-model to other health professionals. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians, Inc. (NCAFP) is a non‐profit professional association headquartered in Raleigh representing over 4,000 family physicians, family medicine residents and medical students across the state.

Dr. Ken Yang, center, with fellow Clinton Medical Clinic physicians Dr. Gib Palmer and Dr. Tommy Newton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_yang1.jpg Dr. Ken Yang, center, with fellow Clinton Medical Clinic physicians Dr. Gib Palmer and Dr. Tommy Newton. Courtesy photo Dr. Ken Yang with his family, from left, wife, Grace Ho, and daughters Kenzie, Kayla and Katie. His son Kasey is not pictured. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_yang2.jpg Dr. Ken Yang with his family, from left, wife, Grace Ho, and daughters Kenzie, Kayla and Katie. His son Kasey is not pictured. Courtesy photo