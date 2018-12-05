Holiday tour to feature local homes, museum

Courtesy photos Decorations from the Miller home can bee seen on the holiday tour. - Courtesy photos Decorations from the Strickland home can bee seen on the holiday tour. - Courtesy photos Decorations at the Sampson County History Museum can bee seen on the holiday tour. - Courtesy photos Decorations from the Pietrolaj home can bee seen on the holiday tour. - - Courtesy photos Decorations from the Vann home can bee seen on the holiday tour. - - Courtesy photos Decorations from the Carr home can bee seen on the holiday tour. - -

‘Twas days before Christmas and all through the town, everyone was busy and bustling around. With the holiday season quickly upon us, the Christmas Homes Tour, sponsored by the First United Methodist Women, is fast approaching.

The tour will be held Sunday, Dec. 9, from 2-5 p.m., and feature five local homes and the historic Bunting Log Cabin at the Sampson County History Museum. The tour will conclude in the sanctuary of the church, which has been decorated in contemporary and traditional styles to fit the holiday season.

Tickets for the home tour can be purchased in advance at the church business office at 208 Sampson St., The Atrium Florist at 121 Fayetteville St., or any United Methodist Women’s member. Each homeowner on the tour will also have tickets available to purchase.

Homes to be featured include Johnny and Rose Vann, Bob and Wendy Carr, the Rev. T.R. and Marcia Miller, Neal and Jonelle Strickland and Eddie and Michelle Pietrolaj.

According to Mary Nell Darden, FUMW member, the proceeds from the tour will help fund mission projects.

“We wanted to do something special that would allow people to see the variety of decorations people are doing,” Darden said about the tour. “Each of our homeowners has added their own personality to their home.”

Some of the homes, she explained, are more traditional, while others have taken the more contemporary approach.

“They are all unique,” she added. “The Christmas Homes Tour gives everyone an opportunity to go into some beautiful homes during the holiday season and see the decorations. And you never know, you may get an idea or two.”

The homes are located throughout Clinton, including the Coharie Country Club, Timberlake Golf Club and the Belfield community.

Each home, Darden promised, will feature a variety of decorations and have had a lot of love and thought put into them. Some of the homes began wearing their holiday apparel before Halloween.

“These homes are beautifully decorated,” Darden said.

While some of the homes have outside decorations, the tours will take place in the homes.

Decorations from the Miller home can bee seen on the holiday tour. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Miller.jpg Decorations from the Miller home can bee seen on the holiday tour. Courtesy photos Decorations from the Strickland home can bee seen on the holiday tour. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Strickland.jpg Decorations from the Strickland home can bee seen on the holiday tour. Courtesy photos Decorations at the Sampson County History Museum can bee seen on the holiday tour. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Muesum.jpg Decorations at the Sampson County History Museum can bee seen on the holiday tour. Courtesy photos Decorations from the Pietrolaj home can bee seen on the holiday tour. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Pietrolaj.jpg Decorations from the Pietrolaj home can bee seen on the holiday tour. Courtesy photos Decorations from the Vann home can bee seen on the holiday tour. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Vann.jpg Decorations from the Vann home can bee seen on the holiday tour. Courtesy photos Decorations from the Carr home can bee seen on the holiday tour. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Carr2.jpg Decorations from the Carr home can bee seen on the holiday tour. Courtesy photos

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.