More speed reductions coming to Garland

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Garland Police Chief Ronald Matthews speaks about speed limit signs in Garland. -

GARLAND — Chief Ronald Matthews is continuing to take actions towards lowering speed limits throughout town.

During a Tuesday meeting, he presented an update on signs near the entrances of Garland. There’s only one section on Helltown Road that does not have a 35 mph sign on the border of town to warn drivers.

“If we can accomplish that, we’ll have eight locations coming into town that says, with my suggestion below the thirty-five mile per hour sign, that say ‘unless otherwise posted,’” Matthews said.

With an estimate of $45 for each sign, the total cost of the project is $350. After an ordinance is approved, Matthews said he’ll move forward with making citations for not only speeding, but other driving laws throughout Garland.

“Hopefully, we’ll get that put that to bed in January,” he said.

Matthews also reported that the department is working on a system for citations to be issued through the town, instead of the state. The change would bring the income for fines to Garland.

“We’re still working (with North Carolina Department of Transportation officials) to get a couple of things straightened out,” he said.

Commissioner Mary Brown and other town leaders discussed another goal to lower the speed limit to 25 mph in the heart of town on Ingold Avenue (U.S. 701) between Bladen Street and Fourth Street. A sign for the speed changed was placed near Carters Funeral Home on the northern end, but there’s not one for the southern end. Matthews is waiting to hear a response from the state’s transportation department to complete the request since it’s a state road.

The issue was brought up in the early half of 2018, with concerns of pedestrian safety. Many events are held in downtown Garland at locations such as Rotary Park. Along with people walking, another worry involves children crossing the street to enjoy Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park, which features amenities such as playground equipment and basketball courts.

In July, Matthews presented an idea to place a raised pedestrian crossing for the busy intersection of Ingold Avenue (U.S. 701) and Second Street (Highway 411). During that time, Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith made a suggestion to place pedestrian sings on all four corners of the highways.

Updates about signs, ordinances and other developments will be presented during upcoming meetings in 2019.

Garland Police Chief Ronald Matthews speaks about speed limit signs in Garland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Garland-Chief.jpg Garland Police Chief Ronald Matthews speaks about speed limit signs in Garland. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.