This past weekend we had large groups of people who came out to see our family friendly production of A Christmas Story the Musical. The production is set in the 1940s and depicts the imagination and the wants of young Ralphie, who wants nothing more than a Red Ryder BB Gun. The production runs for one more weekend. The final shows will be this Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7, 8, and 9. The production is directed by Dan Holland and sponsored by Matthews Gifts. The production runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and begins at 2:30 p.m. for Sunday matinees. Come out to see the production which is fun for the whole family.

Auditions for Pocahontas are being held on Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. both days. This production will feature people of all ages and is directed by Angela Martin. This production will be our first one of the 2019 Season and we hope to see you at the audition. If you have any questions concerning the production please contact Angela Martin at 910-379-8737.

By Angela Martin Guest columnist

Angela Martin is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

