Mayor: ‘Shame on DOT’

Mayor Lew Starling took state transportation officials to task Tuesday night over the N.C. 24 roadway project in Clinton, vociferously lamenting the lack of progress and the perceived poor contract negotiating that has left Clinton with orange barrels and snarled traffic patterns for years now. Five years after the contract was awarded, the work is still ongoing.

At the behest of Starling last month, the city reached out to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), State Board of Transportation, Sampson’s legislative delegation, contractors and others to address the extensive delays on the section of the project in Clinton. Last month, mayor called the project a “mess” and the lumbering construction “inexcusable.”

He expounded on that point Tuesday, letting loose frustrations mounting for years. With various NCDOT officials, and Sen. Brent Jackson, in attendance, Starling pointed to the importance of the project, and how it’s glacial movement was adversely impacting the city.

“This one-mile stretch of 24 is our main corridor in the city, where some of our churches are, our community college, our shopping centers, our recreation department … the citizens want to know how we got here,” Starling said. “I get asked all the time. We’re just trying to understand. This is the county seat. We’re getting so many complaints about 24, it is unreal.”

Starling said similar projects in Wilmington, Raleigh and larger areas, aided in large part by 24-7 work and tighter timelines, were much more expeditious.

“Following many, many, many complaints made to me and City Council, we wrote a letter to everyone involved we could possibly think of,” Starling remarked. “We asked them to come and please explain to the citizens how we got to this point, when we’ll be finished and what can we expect.”

Along with DOT District Engineer Keith Eason, DOT officials in attendance included Assistant Resident Engineer Nathan Tew, Division Engineer Karen Collette, Division Construction Engineer Kevin Bowen and Deputy Division Engineer Chad Kimes along with N.C. Board of Tranportation member Mike Alford. John Wallace and Brent Wood, representing Fred Smith Company, were also in attendance.

Eason did the bulk of the talking for the state.

He noted the project area stretches for 27 miles from Vander in Cumberland County to Faircloth Freeway in Clinton, of which 25.5 miles “is opened to four lanes of traffic.” Fred Smith Company won the contract for the last two funded segments of the N.C. 24 Improvement Project, which includes 16 miles extending from Dowdy Road to Faircloth Freeway (U.S. 421/701 Bypass), all in Sampson.

The last funded segment is 7 miles, stretching from near the county landfill to the bypass in Clinton. Of that 7-mile segment, 5.5 miles was completed, with the bulk of the work in town still ongoing.

“We understand the frustration of what the city, the business owners, the public are encountering out there with that one-and-a-half mile part of this project,” Eason told Starling and the board. “Unfortunately this can happen with this type of urban road construction project. There are a lot of things we don’t know are in the ground; a lot of things that can slow the process. That, in turn, adds to the time of the project.”

‘How does the state justify that’

He noted those utility relocation issues were very present with this project, contributing to a significant amount of delays.

The contract for the 7-mile segment that includes the stretch on N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue) in Clinton was awarded in November 2013. The contractor went to work in January 2014, the first month of availability. The original date for utilities to be relocated was June 2014. They were not moved until May 2015, a 322-day delay up front.

Starling said it was his understanding that Fred Smith Company was in compliance with their contract, to which Eason agreed.

“Then the question is how did the state let this happen, how did they negotiate such a deal, why didn’t the state have liquidated damages?” Starling queried, referring to the amount of a contract that would be reimbursed in the case of a breach.

Eason said the state was “not at that point yet” in regards to liquidated damages.

While moving utilities, Eason said, DOT encountered “so much utility conflict” but was able to redesign its drainage system to leave the city’s sewer system in place. It was not until December 2016 that the change order — a modification to the project — was signed to do that additional work, some three years after the contract for road construction was awarded.

The N.C. 24 project was originally set for a November 2017 completion. That was then revised to March 2018 and then to early 2019. That was subsequently walked back after Hurricane Florence hit. Most recently, Eason said it may be as late as spring 2019 before N.C. 24 work in Clinton is finished.

”So are y’all satisfied with the progress on that section of 24?” Starling asked.

“Not completely, no sir. I’d be the first one that would love to be finished with it,” Eason replied.

“Obviously, you’re satisfied because you negotiated the contract with Fred Smith and they’re in compliance with it,” the mayor answered. “We’re going on five years. How do you account for months and months not a single worker going out there? How does the state justify that to the citizens?”

Eason said Fred Smith constructs the project “in the means they see necessary” within their contract. Starling said he didn’t fault the contractor, saying he applauded their negotiation skills.

“The state negotiated the contract. So you’re satisfied with them not being there two, three, four months at a time,” the mayor said. “Obviously the state has not done a good job because Fred Smith is in compliance and if they don’t work for three months, y’all don’t care nor do you penalize them.”

“They’ve done a lot better job than you have negotiating,” Starling continued. “Shame on the State of North Carolina. But when you go to other areas, you pay and let them to work all night. But you didn’t care about us. The state did a miserable job negotiating this if they’re pleased. And they’re obviously pleased or they’d be penalizing them. Shame on DOT for allowing this to go on. No wonder DOT’s in such a mess.”

Eason called into question Starling’s assertion there were no workers on the road for months at a time. Fred Smith is a smaller contractor, with smaller crews and utilizes subcontractors, he said.

“They may not have been apparent, but there was work going on,” Eason remarked.

Along with utility relocations, sewer repairs and the drainage redesign, which Eason noted were done in partnership with the city and as requested by the city, hurricanes earlier this year have compounded matters. There have been 52 change orders, 40 of which were in the mile and a half stretch.

“All of those come with overruns and delays,” Eason stated. “We have had legitimate delays. We hoped that we would be substantially completed by December 2018. We didn’t make it. Some of that was due to the hurricane hitting in September. (Fred Smith and other contractors) were helping us put the state back together.”

He said mid-December was a target as it is when the state reaches winter restrictions in regard to paving.

“We’ve attempted to be transparent with the issues on the project,” Eason remarked. “We’re committed to completing this project and we’re not intentionally dragging our feet. We are trying to complete this project.”

‘We’re going on 40 years’

Starling said he had a tough time believing utilities and other reasons would mean a project takes more than five years to complete.

“That’s what DOT does is build roads. Didn’t they know there was going to be utilities?” the mayor said. “What do you do in Raleigh and Charlotte. You get it done. You do the 24-hour contract, pay what it should be paid. But what we have, Senator Jackson, is the short end of the stick with DOT. The public can see what has been going on out here and it’s nothing, other than the last three weeks.”

Jackson said he travels that stretch of N.C. 24 frequently.

“It is a nightmare and it’s been a long time in the making, so has all of 24,” said Jackson. “We’re going on 40 years and we still do not have a plan in place to get us to (1-40 in Warsaw) like it should be and the funding’s not there either yet. I understand the frustration mayor, I really do, but we’ve done a lot in the last few years in transportation.”

Echoing Eason’s comments on utilities, Jackson noted that with decades of putting “pipe here and wires there” you’re risking hitting something when you start digging. The senator said he has had discussions with Collette and others with NCDOT.

“This has been a sort of spaghetti under the ground,” said Jackson. “When you hit those things, you have to fix them and that takes time. I would ask for more patience. I could have brought you a suitcase full of constituent requests, frustration and aggravation, and we’ve tried to address those as we can. We have done our best to stay on top of this project and we will continue to work on it. You can rest assured it will be a top priority in figuring out the quickest way to get this done.”

Starling said a change order allowing Fred Smith Company to work around the clock would “right the wrong.” Eason said it was possibility, but contracts would have to be modified.

Wood, attorney for Fred Smith Company, said they the contractor had the capability to work through the night, as it does with other jobs, notably on I-95, but may deal with some issues in getting the amount of labor needed for the project in Clinton.

“We’re willing to do whatever we can,” Wood said.

Alford, who has been on the State Board of Transportation since June, said he would be discussing the matter at a board meeting this week. He also invited Starling to speak with him about any matters.

“Clearly, the frustration level is heard,” said Alford. “I’m a retailer — I understand the need for ingress and egress and the safety concerns that are being expressed. I can assure you this team does not want in any way to disappoint you or your constituency either. I’m not certain this is the most productive way to address this with DOT in terms of solving the problem. I think we can do that sitting around a table grinding through the issue.”

In reply to an assertion by Alford that Starling’s comments in the public forum could have the motive of being “politically advantageous,” the mayor struck down that notion.

“We’re not doing this for political gain, we’re doing this to get DOT to come do something,” Starling said emphatically. “This is not a political event. This is about getting 24 fixed. In 20 years, I have never gotten in the middle of an issue with DOT, but this one has gotten to be a crisis.”

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling lays into state transportation officials for the lack of progress on N.C. 24 during a heated City Council meeting Tuesday night. Orange barrels, a familiar sight on Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) in Clinton as work continues. NCDOT District Engineer Keith Eason addresses city officials during Tuesday's meeting. Senator Brent Jackson was in attendance Tuesday night, noting N.C. 24 would be given high priority. State Board of Transportation member Mike Alford, on the board since June, told Mayor Lew Starling he was unaware of the N.C. 24 issues but said they could have been hashed out 'around a table' rather than Tuesday night's public meeting.

Long-simmering issues with N.C. 24 boil over

