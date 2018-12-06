Don’t just suppose

Most who know much of anything about the Bible, know about the time that Joseph and Mary took Jesus with them to the annual passover feast. He was just twelve years of age at the time and when the feast was over and everyone began their journeys to their respective homelands, Jesus tarried behind in Jerusalem. Joseph and Mary were unaware that Jesus was not with the train of people traveling with them and according to the text, “supposing him to have been in the company, went a day’s journey”. The whole account can be read in Luke 2:41-50. We have written about this text previously and noted a number of great lessons gleaned from it. In this article we wish to focus on just one aspect. Joseph and Mary supposed Jesus to be with them, but he was not.

Let us first consider what this word, “suppose” means. It means to assume that something is true or real. The meaning of the word leans in the direction of someone assuming something to be true with no proof whatsoever to substantiate that assumption. A couple of other examples of the use of the word may help us to see this. When the earthquake broke open the doors of the prison and loosed the chains from the prisoners, the jailor who was responsible for the sure keeping of those prisoners took for granted or just assumed that the prisoners were all gone and he would be shamed and then executed for the prisoners getting away. Acts 16:27 says, “…and seeing the prison doors open, he drew out his sword, and would have killed himself, supposing that the prisoners had been fled”. The prisoners had not fled, they were all still there. He just assumed they were fled, maybe because that is what he would have done or one of many other reasons. Acting on his supposition, he would have died had Paul not interceded. When Mary arrived at the sepulcher where Jesus had been laid, found Him not there and had spoken to angels, she turned and saw Jesus standing nearby. She did not recognize Him and “supposing him to be the gardener, saith unto him…” (John 20:15). She had no real proof that he was the gardener and in fact he was not. On the day of Pentecost, many supposed the apostles were drunk (Acts 2:15) when actually the Holy Spirit had come upon them and they were able to speak in unknown tongues. A little investigating on the part of the jailor, Mary and those on Pentecost would have shown them the truth.

Sad to say, many today are believing and practicing things in the realm of what is called Christianity, supposing they are true, when they have not ascertained by investigation of the scriptures the truthfulness or lack thereof of those beliefs and practices. We certainly do not imply that everything everyone is doing without having done the investigation is erroneous and sinful, but the point is that without investigation, it is just supposition and can in fact be wrong. Let us at least give consideration to a few commonly held beliefs of our day and ask ourselves the question, “do I know this to be truth or am I just supposing it?”

Many suppose one church is as good as another. I know many suppose this because I hear it said often. It does not matter where you go because one church is as good as another. Now is this true or is it just what some suppose. It would be easy for people to assume it is true because there are so many people saying it. When one hears something, even a lie, often enough, they begin to believe or at least assume it is true. In order to “know” one church is as good as another, one will have to find that in the pages of the New Testament. We always make every effort to support that which we teach with scripture. However, I’m afraid we cannot do so with the “one church is as good as another” belief. There is a passage that teaches that Jesus would build “His” church (Matt. 16:18), but instead of proving one church is as good as another, it tends to disprove it since no church other than the one Christ built could be as good as the one Christ built. There is scripture that depicts the church that Jesus built as the body (Eph. 1:22-23; Col. 1:18) and scripture that shows there is just one body (Eph. 4:4), but none to make the belief that one church is as good as another anything other than supposition at best.

With limited space we cannot list too many doctrines, beliefs or practices and neither can we get into detail on those we do mention. But, we urge all if they believe that believe that all one has to do to be saved and go to heaven is believe in Jesus Christ to do a little investigating and see if that is really what the Bible teaches or more supposing that has come from years of hearing others say that it is truth. When we go to worship God, let us do a little research and make sure the worship is actually as God has commanded and not just what people like, supposing that if we like it, God must be pleased with it as well. God has legislated that our worship to Him must be in spirit and in truth (John 4:24), not that which we like. In fact, it would do us well to do some investigating on a regular basis to assure that all that we do in the realm of Christianity is supported by the gospel of Christ and not just a matter of tradition, supposition, assumption or popularity. If it is not God’s way, it is the wrong way.

By Robert Oliver

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

