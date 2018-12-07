Warsaw Baptist delivers ‘Good News’

The children of Warsaw Baptist Church, along with David and Krista Burgette and baby Brody, above, practice a depiction of the manger scene which will be part of the Warsaw Baptist Church Chancel Choir’s Christmas cantata ‘Good News from Home’ being presented Sunday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. Under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, the choir, at right, will present music of the Christmas season, along with narration and a brief drama that will also include Duplin’s Jay Jones. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

