Counseling available for Flo victims

In September, Hurricane Florence damaged homes and flooded communities as it ripped through Sampson County. The storm left a lot of heartache too.

For people still feeling pain, free crisis counseling programs are now available for survivors. Easterseals UCP of North Carolina and Virginia was selected as the agency to bring Hope 4 NC services to victims. The coverage area includes Sampson, Duplin, Lenoir, Wilson and Wayne counties. The mission of Hope 4 NC is to help individuals and communities recovering from the effects of the hurricane through community-based outreach and psycho-educational services.

Melissa Harrell, general project coordinator for Hope 4 NC, emphasized that the organization wants people to know they’re not alone in the recovery process.

“The folks that we’re looking to assist would be anybody who’ve had any type of emotional or physical reaction or even damage from Hurricane Florence,” Harrell said. “We’re certainly here to support social and emotional pieces for that.”

Program officials believe the method is unique with trained staff members, who are already part of the community and some are even survivors of the hurricane themselves. Harrell added that it’s wonderful because counselors allow people to talk and share their stories.

“There’s people who didn’t have any structural damage to their home, but they’ve been impacted emotionally with stress or anxiety,” Harrell said. “We were all under a lot of stress when that storm was coming towards us and of course it sat over us for so many days. The state is just trying to take care of the people and make sure their emotional needs are met just as equally as their homes.”

The program is free and anonymous. Counselors do not classify, label, or diagnose individuals and no case files are kept. Sessions are conducted in nontraditional, community-based settings such as libraries, community centers, churches, or even homes. In addition to individual sessions, teams may provide group counseling sessions, public education, and help families with referrals if they need more mental health or substance abuse services.

Harrell also reported that officials would like to work with Sampson County Schools to help students who are emotionally effected. Another goal is to discuss preparation for the future.

“That can alleviate a lot of anxiety when people know they have some tools moving forward,” she said.

To receive more information or to speak with counselors, call 1-888-702-7853. Harrell may be reached at 919-709-6619 or by email at [email protected] Counselors will set up time for discussions if face-to-face visits are requested.

“We can speak on the phone, meet in person, and we can come to their home too,” she said. “For some folks, we know that it’s a challenge with transportation and we don’t want anything being a barrier to them accessing this service.”

By Chase Jordan

