County honors school excellence

Sampson County Schools recently honored educators and principals for academic achievements.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction recognized schools throughout the district for academic growth and graduation rates. During the November board meeting, certificates were presented by members of the Board of Education. Officials stated that the awards represent an impressive amount of hard work by students and educators for the 2017-2018 school period.

Schools in Sampson County were recognized for improvements on state tests and other measures. Schools exceeding growth were Hargrove Elementary, Hobbton High, Roseboro Elementary, Salemburg Elementary, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Lakewood High, Clement Elementary, Midway Elementary, Midway Middle, Plain View Elementary,Union Elementary, Union High, and Sampson Early College High School.

Schools meeting growth are Hobbton Elementary School, Midway High, Union Intermediate and Union Middle School.

Sampson Early College High School was honored for its outstanding graduation rate of 95.9 percent.

Clement Elementary was also recognized for earning a banner for being a North Carolina Title I Distinguished School. The school in Autryville, was one out of 15 schools in the state to receive the honor.

