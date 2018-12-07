Governor meets with SCC program director

Sampson Community College instructor Barney Grady discusses project details with North Carolina governor Roy Cooper. -

When the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity builds Oakridge Estates in Fayetteville next year, Sampson County connections will have a role in its development.

Sampson County Habitat for Humanity has merged with the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity and Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that in 2019, the group will receive state funding to create Oakridge Estates to add affordable housing options for those who need it.

“It’s an exciting time,” says Barney Grady, Coordinator of Building and Industrial Programs at SCC and member of the Board of Directors for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. “I do believe it is important work. This kind of work comes from the heart. I can’t think of a better time of year for us to meet with the governor and make this kind of announcement.”

The Oakridge Estates will house 47 families on 14.2 acres of land located in a once dilapidated mobile home park on the corner of Bunce and Old Bunce roads in Fayetteville. The project marks an historic partnership between Fayetteville Area Habitat and the City of Fayetteville.

Cooper said most of the new homes will go to families who are Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence survivors. Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Incorporated more than three decades ago, Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc. is a North Carolina nonprofit corporation and those interested in volunteering can visit fayettevillenchabitat.org.

Grady says Habitat for Humanity also provides opportunities in other ways.

“Our students here at the college benefit as well,” he says. “We afford them the chance to go out and volunteer and work on the homes in Sampson County that are created through Habitat and that can provide some real work experience off campus. It’s a chance to work with other folks in the community so it’s kind of a networking opportunity too.”

Anyone interested in housing assistance through the new partnership should call 910-483-0952. For more information about Building and Construction programs at SCC, contact Grady at [email protected] or 910-900-4118.

