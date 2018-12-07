Clinton fire captain retires

Clinton Fire Captain George Raynor was honored at this week’s City Council meeting upon his retirement. Raynor retires has more than 34 years of service. Fire Chief Stephen Lovette presented Raynor a shadow box displaying various badges and insignias over the years of the department Raynor served. ‘This should mark your history and your career through Clinton Fire Department.’ Raynor began as a Clinton firefighter in February 1984 and was promoted to captain in 2010. ‘Retirement is to be celebrated,’ said Lovette. ‘I thank you brother.’ Clinton Mayor Lew Starling posed with Raynor and his wife, Debbie, upon accepting the retirement gift. -

