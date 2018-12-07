Newton Grove woman killed near Kitty Fork

KITTY FORK — A Newton Grove woman was killed and another airlifted in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 421 north of Clinton Thursday morning, a deadly wreck that closed a section of U.S. 421 for hours Thursday.

The wreck occurred at 6:11 a.m. Thursday, at the north entrance to Kitty Fork Road, which wraps around in a semicircle connecting with the major highway twice. The north entrance to Kitty Fork is roughly 4 miles north of Clinton.

According to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County, a 2002 Ford Taurus being driven by Angela Riddle, 36, of West Grove Street, Newton Grove, was stopped at the stop light on Kitty Fork Road, facing U.S. 421.

Reports state that Riddle attempted to turn left into the northbound lane of U.S. 421 when a 2002 Chevy Tahoe traveling south toward Clinton, unable to avoid the Taurus, struck the car in the driver’s side door where Riddle was seated. The Tahoe was being driven by Maria Ixmatlahua, 43, of Mt. Elam Church Road, Roseboro. She had a passenger with her, Pedro Porcayo, 50, of the same address.

After impact, the Taurus came to rest in the roadway facing west, while the Tahoe crossed the centerline and came to rest in the northbound lane, facing south. Riddle was pronounced dead at the scene, while her male passenger, believed to be her husband but whose name was not immediately able to be confirmed by Highway Patrol officials, was airlifted to WakeMed.

Neither Ixmatlahua and Porcayo were transported, indicative of injuries not evident enough to need immediate medical attention. Trooper C.H. Strickland investigated the wreck, in which it was found that the Taurus failed to yield the right of way. The Tahoe was estimated to be traveling the posted speed limit of 55 mph.

Traffic was backed up for hours on both lanes of U.S. 421 on Thursday morning as crews worked to clear the wreck and redirect traffic during the morning commute for motorists coming to and from Clinton.

At Thursday night’s Clinton City Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, referencing the deadly collision. asked everyone to be in prayer for the family and two students in the school system who lost their mother earlier in the day. Johnson said the father was airlifted following the wreck.

Riddle’s death was the 16th on Sampson County roadways this year, compared to 12 at this point in 2017.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_emergency-graphic.jpg

Passenger airlifted in US 421 wreck

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.