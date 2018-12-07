‘Purse’ aids domestic violence victims

Sunny Wilkins, U Care Employee, left, gives contributor Cynthia B. Roberts a purse designed by tennis star Serena Williams. - Cynthia B. Roberts of Southeastern Building Products, center, receives an award from U Care and the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse campaign. Also pictured is U Care Director Pamela Gonzalez, left, and Sunny Wilkins of U Care, right. -

Cynthia B. Roberts smiled as she held a handbag designed by tennis star Serena Williams.

The award was a little unexpected, but Roberts was happy to receive the gift on behalf of Southeastern Building Products for participation in the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse campaign. Its purpose is to provide educational and financial tools for domestic violence victims. U Care, Inc., a local nonprofit with a similar mission, participated for the first time.

“I think we have to give a voice to the victims that are silenced,” Roberts said. “I think it’s important for everybody in the community to realize it’s happening, call it out, and show support where we can. That way, we can help the survivors of domestic abuse and let them know there’s a place where they can get help.”

During the campaign, Southeastern raised $250 for the cause. Since 2005, the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse organization has invested more than $60 million and trained nearly 11,000 advocates. Through the assistance, more than 1.3 million survivors have received assistance. According to officials, 99 percent of victims report financial abuse as one of the main reasons they stay with an abuser. Lucky donors throughout the nation received the limited edition handbag designed by Williams.

Along with U Care and the Purple Purse, Southeastern also shows support for organizations such as United Way, and the Clinton Police Department’s opioid summit.

“We did it as a company and we support a lot of the projects going on in Sampson County,” said Roberts, an events coordinator for Southeastern.

U Care Director Pamela Gonzalez showed appreciation for Southeastern and other organizations who made contributions during the online campaign. According to the donation page, the organization raised more than $700, but official totals are still being calculated.

“This was our first year doing this project,” Gonzalez said. “We didn’t raise 50 million dollars or 50 thousand dollars, but we raised a lot of friends. Our Facebook presence has tripled because of that project, so I’m looking forward to it being bigger and better next year.”

