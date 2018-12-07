Bridge maintenance to close lanes in Newton Grove over I-40

NEWTON GROVE – Sampson County drivers should expect intermittent lane closures on a N.C. 55/ N.C. 50 bridge beginning next week.

Crews will close lanes, rotating east and westbound, on the bridge over Interstate 40 in Newton Grove. Drivers should be alert to crews in this area from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

During this time, crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation will be doing bridge expansion joint replacement. This work is imperative for the safety of drivers passing over the bridge.

Lane Closures for Two Duplin County Bridges

Transportation crews will be improving two bridges on N.C. 24 in Duplin County later this month and that will mean motorists need to be aware of lane closures on that highway.

From Dec. 12 through Dec. 21, one of two eastbound lanes on each bridge will be closed. Drivers should expect crews in the area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

During this time, crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation will be doing bridge expansion joint replacement, and the closures are needed to keep the workers and drivers safe through the work zone.

