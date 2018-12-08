Garland celebrates Christmas

Members of the Garland First Baptist Youth Choir sing Christmas carols. - Rita’s Dream Maker Dancers help community members welcome Santa to Garland. - During the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, Rita’s Dream Maker Dancers perform. - Commissioner Mary B. Brown and senior Dorothy Crenshaw prepare to turn on a switch for the town’s Christmas tree. - - Santa greets children after coming to the Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. - - The Christmas Tree for The Town of Garland. - - Singer from the Inglesia Palabrade Salvacion Church sing Christmas carols. - - Mayor Winifred Murphy greets community members. - -

GARLAND — Together, Commissioner Mary B. Brown and senior Dorothy Crenshaw enjoyed flipping on a switch and watching the town’s Christmas Tree glow in the night.

The 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration was held Thursday night at Rotary Park with community members celebrating the holiday season.

“This is Christmas time,” said Vicky Reynolds during a welcome message. “Invite your neighbors, your coworkers, your friends, and your family to make the most of Christmas. Fill your table with laughter, stories and songs. Don’t miss a single opportunity to pass along the joy of the season and why you celebrate it. It’s a celebration of our Lord, Jesus Christ.”

The event was dedicated to former commissioner Judy C. Smith for her contributions to Garland. Smith was instrumental in the development of the Curtis D. Cain and bringing softball back to the town. She was not present for medical reasons, but her husband Eddie Smith and other family members accepted a certificate on her behalf. Pastor Jeff Hayes of Garland Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church held a prayer for Smith and her family.

Along with tree lighters Brown and Crenshaw, the celebration’s planning committee selected Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith for his service, but he was unable to attend for health reasons. Brown, a longtime resident and former school board member, made many civic contributions to Sampson County. It was noted that Crenshaw, is the only surviving granddaughter of Jeff D. Johnson, one of the town’s founders and first mayor. Elnita Howard, a senior resident, was also selected as a tree lighter.

Thursday’s celebration featured contributions from many members in the community. Eleisa Walker and Connie Lee served as chairs of the event and received assistance from volunteers such as Jackie Newton Johnson and Leo Skinner, who provided lighting and sound. Mary Simmons of Parkerburg donated the tree. Christmas carols were sung by Garland First Baptist Youth Choir and the Iglesia Palabrade Salvacion Church. Rita’s Dream Maker Dancers performed a routine for the crowd. Children enjoyed spending time with Santa Claus. He came to the park with help from the Garland Fire Department.

During the event, Mayor Winifred Murphy said it was an honor to provide her message, while celebrating the love of Jesus Christ and residents celebrating each other.

“We are here tonight to commit ourselves to love, togetherness and to demonstrate this commitment,” Murphy said. “Tonight we reflect on the year gone by. We celebrate the upcoming year with hope and enthusiasm.”

She added that it’s important to remember the legacy of loved ones who passed away and offered guidance for future generations. While paying tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, Murphy reflected on his pledge to keep America moving forward. She shared the same feelings about Garland improving as well and how it’s going to take everyone in the community to make it happen.

“I’m so fortunate and blessed to serve in the capacity of mayor with such dedicated commissioners, volunteers and citizens who truly care about the town and the community,” Murphy said. “As we light up Garland tonight, let us also further light up our hearts and souls with Christ, with a greater commitment to serve God and humanity. Let us reflect how each of us can make our internal lights shine brighter.”

Members of the Garland First Baptist Youth Choir sing Christmas carols. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Garland_8.jpg Members of the Garland First Baptist Youth Choir sing Christmas carols. Rita’s Dream Maker Dancers help community members welcome Santa to Garland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Garland_7.jpg Rita’s Dream Maker Dancers help community members welcome Santa to Garland. During the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, Rita’s Dream Maker Dancers perform. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Garland_6.jpg During the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, Rita’s Dream Maker Dancers perform. Commissioner Mary B. Brown and senior Dorothy Crenshaw prepare to turn on a switch for the town’s Christmas tree. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Garland_5.jpg Commissioner Mary B. Brown and senior Dorothy Crenshaw prepare to turn on a switch for the town’s Christmas tree. Santa greets children after coming to the Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Garland_3.jpg Santa greets children after coming to the Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. The Christmas Tree for The Town of Garland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Garland_2.jpg The Christmas Tree for The Town of Garland. Singer from the Inglesia Palabrade Salvacion Church sing Christmas carols. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Garland_4.jpg Singer from the Inglesia Palabrade Salvacion Church sing Christmas carols. Mayor Winifred Murphy greets community members. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Garland_1.jpg Mayor Winifred Murphy greets community members.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.