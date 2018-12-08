Long-term relief available

Courtesy photo Members of the Eastern Baptist Association have partnered with IMPACT Sampson to provide construction recovery for residents affected by Hurricane Florence. - Courtesy photo Building supplies and construction recovery are two ways the Eastern Baptist Association and IMPACT Sampson are helping hurricane victims. -

IMPACT Sampson, a long-term disaster recovery program, is now poised to begin assisting Sampson County residents who were affected by Hurricane Florence.

Thousands of Sampson County residents applied for federal assistance following Hurricane Florence, but not everyone qualified for the aid. Left wondering where to turn next, IMPACT Sampson could assist those who were impacted by the natural disaster, but either do not qualify for federal assistance or have exhausted all assistance and continue to have unmet needs.

IMPACT Sampson was formed following Hurricane Matthew. While FEMA approved the long-term recovery group, organizers missed the opportunity to receive funds at that time. Staying organized following the storm, the group was able to immediately apply for funds following Hurricane Florence in October.

Through donations and grants, the IMPACT Sampson group currently has over $100,000 available for the survivors of Hurricane Florence. These funds are available to all citizens affected by the hurricane.

Almost immediately after the hurricane, the BB&T Charitable Fund of the Winston-Salem Foundation donated $50,000 to assist with disaster relief efforts. The United Way Helps North Carolina Fund of the United Way of North Carolina gave $35,000 and the United Way Florence Recovery Fund also provided $12,000. This project also received a Golden Leaf Grant and support from the North Carolina Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Fund. Other local individual, church and business donations have been made.

“There has been an outpouring of community support since Hurricane Florence struck,” Nancy Carr, executive director of the United Way of Sampson County, said. “We are continuing to look to assist those in need.”

To qualify for assistance from IMPACT Sampson, hurricane survivors must have applied for insurance and FEMA assistance. IMPACT Sampson’s help is not immediate, coming some six months or more following the hurricane’s impact.

“We are here once all other available funds have been exhausted,” Carr explained.

The long-term disaster recovery group has access to the FEMA and Red Cross databases, and do cross-check when someone applies to try to prevent fraudulent claims, as well as the duplication of funds.

IMPACT Sampson has partnered with the Eastern Baptist Association to provide construction recovery assistance to those who lost or received substantial damage to their homes during Hurricane Florence. Through the group, survivors can receive assistance with the purchase of building supplies, furniture and appliance. There is also assistance available for rental deposits and payments. This should be applied for through HUB at the Sampson County Department of Social Services.

“There is a process involved,” Sherrill Allen, president of IMPACT Sampson, said. “For someone to qualify and apply for long-term recovery assistance, they first must apply for FEMA, as well as file a claim on their insurance. Once those claims have been met or denied, that’s when we step in.”

After assistance applications have been filed, a case worker begins to identify the individual needs, visits the home, and makes recommendations to the IMPACT committees.

All funds awarded will be distributed to individual vendors and not the applicant.

To apply for IMPACT Sampson funds, first make sure you have applied for FEMA funds and filed an insurance claim. If those have been done, you may contact Carr at 910-592-4263 at the United Way office.

IMPACT Sampson poised to distribute funds

