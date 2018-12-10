Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 7 — Trahern Durand Williams, 45, of 169 Sam Fryar Lane, Faison, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 8.

• Dec. 8 —Vadieyer Labristol Graham, 41, of 307 Byrd St., Green Acres Group Home, No. 1, Clinton, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Dec. 8 — Jonathan Wayne Faircloth, 32, of 118 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny from a merchant. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 8 — Omar Garcia, 26, of 601 Memorial Road, Warsaw, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 8 — Joseph Chase Cain, 52, of 2795 Edmond Matthis Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $200; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 8 — Edgar Bauldilio Guzman, 41, of 313 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 25.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.