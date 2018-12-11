CHS teacher honored for excellence

Clinton High School teacher Alandra Williams has been named the 2018 Educator of Excellence for Clinton City Schools. - -

Clinton High School’s Alandra Williams takes learning to a new level. Each year at Thanksgiving, she hosts a feast for her students and parents as a way to allow them to practice basic daily living skills.

It’s that extra touch that has allowed Williams to be named a 2018 Educator of Excellence for Clinton City Schools. During the board’s monthly meeting last week, Williams was recognized for her achievement.

Williams is a special education teacher at Clinton High School, providing services to students with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities and those with autism in a separate setting.

“She is a superior teacher, committed to her students,” Emily Pope, director of exceptional children, noted. “Ms. Williams displays a passion for teaching students with significant needs and strives each day to make a positive impact the lives of her children.”

As a way to celebrate the success of her students, no matter how big or how small, Williams organizes, along with her instructional support staff and parents, a mock graduation ceremony at a local park and presents unique awards and honors to each of her students.

During the annual Thanksgiving feast, Williams allows her students to practice daily living and socialization skills acquired through the curriculum taught in her classroom.

“Ms. Williams is a model of professionalism,” Pope added. “She is a leader within her school and is also a leader in the field, participating for several years in the School Enterprise Bazaar as part of the Exceptional Children’s Conference. She is so proud of her students and their accomplishments and takes pride in sharing them with others.”

Each year, the state of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction awards the honor of Educator of Excellence to a a teacher who has demonstrated excellence in meeting the needs of exceptional children. Williams is among 115 educators from each of North Carolina’s public school systems, as well as the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Division of Prison Education Services, Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities and one educator per region from charter schools.

“Alandra Williams is an exemplary special education teacher,” Pope concluded. “She surpasses our expectations each day and always makes a positive impact.”

