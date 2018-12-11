A holiday caravan in Clinton

The Hobbton High School Marching band perform during the parade. -
Midway High School’s Marching Band plays holiday songs before they pass the courthouse. -
Sudan Roadsters roll through Downtown Clinton. -
The Lakewood High School Marching Band. - -
Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent of Clinton City Schools waves to the crowd along with other district officials. - -
Becky Spell Vann of Tim’s Gift Love Ministr , right, enjoys dancing during the parade. - -
The Dunn Clowns of Sudan Shriners make parade-goers smile. - -
Children enjoy riding and waving from Sampson Regional Medical Canter’s float. - -
The Sampson County Veterans Council show respect for the U.S. Armed Forces. - -
The Clinton Police Summer Camp participates in the parade. - -
Clinton Community Church brings snow to downtown. - -
The Clinton High School Soccer teams receives support from the community and other students. - -
Supporters of Nissan of Clinton join the parade. - -
Children bundle up during the parade. - -
The Clinton Tigers have a lot of fun. - -
Carolina Dance Company perform for the crowd while holding cups.
The Union High School JROTC program march through downtown.
Community members from Sampson County and surrounding areas lined the sidewalks of downtown for the Annual Christmas in Clinton parade. The annual tradition featured floats, marching bands, dancers and Santa Claus. Here, Santa Claus arrives to the heart of downtown with the help of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.
Members of Gateway Deliverance Ministries are in the Christmas spirit.
