A ‘Small Town Christmas’

SALEMBURG — In the heart of town, Mayor Joe Warren was thrilled to see crowds of people walking up and down Main Street on a chilly night.

Nearby, people sipped hot chocolate at the service station and across the street eager children lined up to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus. For several hours Friday night, Salemburg celebrated the first-ever “Small Town Christmas.” He hopes to see more merry people in 2019.

“It’s been needed for a long time, but we never initiated it,” Warren said. “I just want to thank everyone for coming to Salemburg and enjoying this time of year with us.”

Warren praised community member Allie Strickland for starting a future tradition. The idea for the open-style event started last year when she opened the Peak building for vendors, before it was published by her family.

“We’re really impressed with the amount of people that have came out and supported this new tradition for our little town,” Strickland said. “I think it’s fantastic and I think that we’re already looking forward to planning next year and adding on to see how we can accommodate more people.”

In addition to refreshments and a visit from the Clauses, the event also featured a craft room and a cookie decoration station. In the Peak Building yard, The Point Christian Academy sung Christmas carols with a few dance moves that awed the crowd. The Salemburg Grill was also opened for dinner and to give children free scoops of ice cream.

Some of the vendors listed before the event included the Sampson Community College ACE crafts, LimeLife by Alcone, Cavenaugh’s Gifts of Distinction, Scentsy, Usborne Books, Elizabeth’s Garden and Gifts, Pat-A-Cakes Children’s Boutique, and Backyard Garden Florist.

Dwayne Faircloth of Avenue Gourmet Pecans was one of several vendors present and he glad to join the festivities.

“The turnout out here tonight has been presently surprising,” Faircloth said. “It’s a little chilly tonight, but we’re out here selling pecans and having fun.”

Cameron Wright of Clark & Company felt the same way about Small Town Christmas, which gave her an opportunity to meet community members and new customers.

“We love to get involved in the community,” said Wright, a Roseboro resident. “Anything we can do to get the community out and involved in Christmas season, it’s a good thing for the community.”

Salemburg starts new holiday tradition

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

