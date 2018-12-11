Slave graves to get marker

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent One of the large trees near which dozens of slaves in Clinton found their final resting place. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Local officials said 50 or more African-American slave graves, sans markers, are located in this area of Springvale Cemetery. -

There is a small plot of land nestled under some large trees at the old Clinton Cemetery where 50 African-American slaves — possibly more — are buried. A local advisory group, together with the City of Clinton, wants to ensure that visitors know about those graves and the slaves who have their final resting place there.

Tim Butler, member of the City of Clinton’s Cemetery Advisory Board, spoke to the issue during a recent City Council meeting. He, along with fellow advisory board members Whit Tart, Anthony Worley and Jeremy Edgerton, all in attendance, petitioned the City Council for the construction and installation of a monument.

The burial ground is located in the area of Spivey Street and West Main Street within Springvale Cemetery, not far from Clinton Family Worship Centery, where the street bends.

“There are some African-American graves — slave graves — that are unmarked in Springvale Cemetery,” said Butler, who operates Butler & Son Funeral Home.

The old Clinton Cemetery dates back to 1857 and burial plots were once located in the area of Sampson Street, in the area of Richert Inn, the former Shield House.

“There was a group of African-American graves located there, and at the time that particular property was reestablished, they were moved out to the cemetery,” said Butler, noting, “they have never had any type of permanent identification for those particular graves.”

Butler presented to the City Council maps of the cemetery, photos of the area of the cemetery where the graves are located as well as mock-ups of a possible monument.

“We have not obtained a number of graves there,” said Butler. “I was talking to some officials and they said there are probably 50 or more graves located there in that area with no current marker to note that those are African-American burial graves.”

Butler mentioned three proposals for a permanent identification marker. They were from Spell Monument, in the amount of $3,989; N.C. Marble and Granite, in the amount of $2,782; and Classic Monument Company, $2,550.

“It would be one marker, because we really don’t know how many graves are there,” Butler remarked. “That marker would identify that that particular area is a burial ground for African-American slaves. That way, that area won’t be disturbed again and when people come in, they can look at that and know that particular area is preserved for that particular purpose.”

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling called for a vote, and the Council unanimously approved the purchase of a marker for the area, however a specific bid wasn’t noted. He said it was a worthwhile endeavor.

“This is a wonderful cause,” said Starling, “and we will find the money.”

One of the large trees near which dozens of slaves in Clinton found their final resting place. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_grave1.jpg One of the large trees near which dozens of slaves in Clinton found their final resting place. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Local officials said 50 or more African-American slave graves, sans markers, are located in this area of Springvale Cemetery. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_grave2.jpg Local officials said 50 or more African-American slave graves, sans markers, are located in this area of Springvale Cemetery. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Monument OK’d for burial ground at cemetery

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.