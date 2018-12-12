Town talks police improvements

Newton Grove Commissioners discuss police matters and other town issues. -

NEWTON GROVE — After facing a domestic violence matter involving the police chief and his resignation, commissioners are now searching for the next leader.

During a Monday meeting, the town’s board of commissioners unanimously approved moving forward to find a replacement for Frankie Harrell. The board accepted his resignation during a special meeting at town hall on Monday, Dec. 3. At a recent meeting, commissioners discussed ways to provide more law enforcement coverage as well after complaints were made by residents about service during Hurricane Florence.

In addition to the chief, there’s currently two-full time positions within the department.

A few suggestions were made by town leaders to make improvements by adding more full-time officers — which would increase taxes from 35 cents to 64 cents per $100 valuation — or go the volunteer route. One alternative presented was to use the services of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

At the Tuesday meeting, Mayor Gerald Darden spoke with Sheriff Jimmy Thornton while doing the research. When asked about 24-hour coverage, Darden reported that Thornton said it’s something he can’t guarantee. It was also noted that it would take the Sheriff’s Office six months, since the manpower is not available at the moment.

Darden said he was in favor of keeping the Newton Grove Police Department. His colleagues on the board felt the same way. Commissioner Cody Smith said he didn’t have a problem with the organization, but did not want to increase the tax rate to hire more police officers. For one police officer, it would cost the town more than $86,000 — with $32,300 being used used just for salary. The other amounts are used for needs such as a police cruiser and other equipment.

“Before we make a decision on what we do, we need to do more studying and look at all the avenues,” Smith said. “I’m all for keeping our police department, but raising our taxes 30 (cents per $100 valuation) that’s not going to fly.”

“I think we’re doing a good job with what we’ve got and maybe we can tweak it some and make it better,” Darden added. “That’s my personal opinion. I don’t think the town could afford it and, if we took it to a vote, I don’t think it’ll pass. That’s just my opinion.”

Commissioner Gary Mac Herring was also against raising taxes.

“I just don’t see us raising taxes for two full-time people,” Herring said. “It’s not doable and it’s not feasible.”

The use of auxiliary officers was brought up by Smith as a solution, which is not new to Newton Grove.

“Back when I moved into town, we had a lot of auxiliary officers,” Smith said. “Some were volunteer and some just came out of BLET (Basic Law Enforcement Training) and were trying to build their time and their hours and get experience. And all of a sudden it just cut off.”

Darden said he was part of the reason why the auxiliary system went away.

“I told the chief, a lot of them were not doing what they were supposed to do,” Darden said about auxiliary officers not fulfilling their commitment of serving a set number of hours each month or not hearing from them. “I said you need to get rid of them.”

Smith agreed with Darden’s previous actions, but would like to see the system revamped.

“If they can’t pull their weight, they need to move on down the road,” he said. “I think we can reinstitute that program once we get a new chief in place, and maybe one more officer.”

Herring added that he would like to see a new chief in place before a decision is made regarding the department.

“We’ve got an opportunity to see what they can bring to the table and to see their ideas,” Herring said. “You never know where they can take us. I would much rather see us take a chance on that instead of going in a different direction at this time.”

Sgt. Norbert Edwards said he sat back for awhile and observed how different voids can be filled without spending more money if auxiliary officers do their required time.

“When you work somewhere for awhile and you’re not in a position to enforce and (make people show up through disciplinary actions) … you can’t really do anything,” he said. “I sat back for a long time, calculated and added all kinds of ways and it could be done.”

Town officials are now preparing for the application process for the police chief. Additional information regarding the search will be released in the future.

Search for Newton Grove’s next chief begins

By Chase Jordan

