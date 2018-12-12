County ready to welcome new SROs

Hammond - Schools officials have a discussion about education. -

As the second half of the school year approaches, officials are looking forward to having more officers in middle schools throughout Sampson County.

During a Tuesday meeting, Mark Hammond, director of auxiliary services for Sampson County Schools (SCS), presented an update on the plan for School Resource Officers to the Board of Education. Three deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to be ready on Jan.1, 2019.

In October, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners approved to spend more than $337,000 for three new deputies, bringing the total amount of SROs in the district to seven. Before the approval, SCS had a $100,000 grant, which was matched with $50,000 from the school system.

The original plan was to be ready by December, but the sheriff’s departments ran into a few issues involving police cars, uniforms and other matters.

“But they do have the three guys hired,” Hammond said. “And we also have our schedule laid out on how we’re going to assign them to schools. As soon as we come back from Christmas break, we plan to have everyone in place.”

With four districts (Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union), Hammond said a plan was made to divide the three officers to different areas. At the meeting, it was emphasized that all schools will be covered.

“Obviously, we go three SROs in four districts and they’re really trying to divide those three among four districts,” he said. “It was not a fair and equatable way of doing it. So what we did was take all of the SROs and assign each one of them a couple of schools.”

There will be about two or three SROs that will have three schools, instead of two. But the majority will have two to provide services to. Hammond reported that SROs assigned to high schools will also spend time at elementary schools as well.

“Elementary schools have a smaller requirement for the SROs,” Hammond said. “Our high school guys will be able to spend more time there.”

Throughout the state, SROs are assigned to provide coverage to schools or a set of buildings. In the process, they provide law-related counseling and education. After the Parkland, Fla. school shooting, which took the lives of 17 people,Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and other district officials began talks toward increasing the numbers of SROs in buildings.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

