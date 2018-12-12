Bryan Rivera has had many successes while working at the deli at Carlie C’s. Rivera, who started his job in August, works through JCI Industries.

Rivera was hired by Tina Honrine the deli manager, who says he has achieved many goals and continues to be successful.

“This was the first experience I had working the JCI, and I was nervous, but it has worked out well,” Honrine said. “We love Bryan. He has grown on us, he really has. He was very shy at first, but he has blossomed and is able to kind of cut loose and enjoy himself a little bit now. He’s no longer afraid to come to ask questions because he wants to do his job correctly. We all just love him and are very proud.”

Rivera says he enjoys meeting people and working with his coworkers in the deli.

“I like meeting new people,” Rivera said. “Tina showed me around and told me just to relax. I have learned to follow orders properly. It’s been different for me in a good way. I like having a job because it has changed my attitude. I basically never talked to anyone at all, and now I enjoy it. I try to follow my orders and to the best I can and try to understand this world. Tina is a great person, I really never had a grandmother but feel is like she is one, and I look forward to working here for a long time.”

Brooke Whaley, JCI employment specialist, has assisted Rivera with getting the perfect job placement.

“The thing about Bryan is when we first met and talked he told me one of his hobbies was cooking, and it immediately dawned on me that Carlie C’s deli would be a great place for him to work,” Whaley shared. “I called and set up an interview for Bryan we came in interviewed and was hired. It worked out perfectly. It was our first try for him for his first job, and it turned out to be a perfect match. I was really excited! We started training in the deli in August, and I checked up with him for weeks after. For me it’s about building a relationship, providing support and encouragement; I will continue to check up on him. I am proud of Bryan and thankful for Carlie C’s, I love my job because I get to help people succeed.”

Honrine says she will most definitely look to JCI for future employees.

“If anyone asked me about my experience working with JCI, I would tell them it has been completely awesome,” Honrine explained. “Brooke is a very kind soul, and we thank her for bringing in Bryan. He is like a ray of sunshine and helps make our deli a great place to work. As I said, I didn’t really know what to expect, but to see Bryan grow has just been a blessing. You never know how much of a difference you can make until you give someone a chance.”

Bryan Rivera and his deli manager, Tina Honrine. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bryan-Rivera-and-Tina-Honrine.jpg Bryan Rivera and his deli manager, Tina Honrine. Courtesy photos https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bryan-Rivera.jpg Courtesy photos