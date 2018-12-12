Students recognized for achievement

The Clinton City Schools Students of the Month for November were recognized during the board’s last meeting. Pictured are Lilly Brooke Jordan, L.C. Kerr; Estefany Salazar Castro, Butler Avenue; Yasmin Alvarez, Sunset Avenue; Jill Casey, Sampson Middle; and Jose Delarca, Clinton High. -

