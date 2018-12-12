Christmas card winners announced

The Clinton City Board of Education recognized the Christmas Card Contest winners. Chosen were Joseph Chavez Guevara of L.C. Kerr School; Jaylah Joyner of Butler Avenue School; Destiny Johnson of Sunset Avenue School; Shy’Asia Royal of Sampson Middle School; and Devon Spencer of Clinton High School. Pictured are Joyner and Johnson. -

