Learning with innovation

The Clinton City Board of Education is once again giving local students the opportunity to experience real-world problem solving, creative thinking, invention, and teamwork while rotating through modules as part of a week-long summer camp.

The board approved hosting and partially funding Camp Invention, a summer camp that give students an opportunity to explore the connections between science, technology, engineering, and innovation while sharpening their 21st century learning skills.

According to Erin Rady, director of the program, the four-day summer program is offered to students entering grades K-6. Students engage in hands-on activities that promote engagement with STEM through both invention and entrepreneurship. Over the course of a day, students transition through four learning modules including Farm Tech, Innovation Force, DIY Orbot and Deep Sea Mystery.

Campers are guided by educators from Clinton City Schools and camp counselors learning curriculum aligned with the state and national standards. This program also provides teachers a challenging professional development opportunity to apply new teaching methods and view the learning environment in imaginative ways.

“It’s an exciting, four-day summer adventure with lessons that explore connections between science, technology, engineering and innovation,” Rady said. “Children will work together to seek solutions to real-world problems, and sharpen critical 21st century learning skills while rotating through several fascinating modules.”

During last years camp, 54 students were given the opportunity to participate in the program.

The local board not only approved the camp being hosted through Clinton City Schools, but helping fund tuition costs for 35 city students. Tentative camp dates are Aug. 12-15. While the site has yet to be determined, the camp will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Camp counselors will be teachers and students from the district.

The program has a $225 base rate per child. While discounts do apply to district employees and camp alumni, Clinton City Schools has partnered with Camp Invention as a host site and will contribute $125 per student, up to 35 students. The total investment from Clinton City Schools is $4,375.

Since 1990, Camp Invention has taken summer fun and transformed it from ordinary to extraordinary. This nationally-acclaimed program will be offered to children entering grades K-6th.

Young innovators will be spending their time working on:

• soil cleaning device prototype;

• superhero disguise;

• remote controlled orbot;

• fossil, Polaris Projector Scope and Island survival tool prototype.

“All activities will give participants the opportunity to explore, discover and achieve while having fun,” Rady shared. “Local educators will facilitate program modules and enthusiastic high school students will serve as leadership interns ensuring that one program team member is in place for every eight children.”

School board approves hosting summer camp

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.