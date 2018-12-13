Clerk search ongoing for Garland

Deputy Town Clerk Teresa Smith speaks with Garland Commissioners about water and sewer rates. The town is currently searching for her replacement. -

GARLAND — The search for a deputy clerk to help residents will continue for town officials.

The Garland Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the void. During a closed session, a candidate was interviewed. As of Wednesday afternoon, an announcement has not been made regarding the status of the position.

Commissioners began searching after Teresa W. Smith resigned from the position in late September. During her time with town, she performed a variety of tasks. Some of them included helping residents with utility bills and providing guidance to commissioners on issues such as water meter readings. Smith was also responsible for the town’s website and led Garland with upgrading the site which is a guide for residents to learn about services and welcome visitors to the town.

Since her absence, Town Clerk Pam Cashwell has worked with a temp agency until a permanent employee is hired. Advertisement for the position will be posted on the website, www.townofgarlandnc.com, and social media outlets. During a meeting in November, Mayor Winifred Murphy announced that the job was offered to an applicant, but the selected person declined. At that time, Cashwell made a recommendation to advertise in local newspapers to get more candidates.

“I would like to commend Pam for doing all of this office work,” Murphy said in November. “She has done her job and the deputy clerk’s job too to a high level of excellence.”

