Will you be giving the gift of love?

Do you become a child at Christmastime? One of my favorite sayings of Laura Ingalls Wilder states what happens to most people during this most wonderful time of the year.

“Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.”

With most Christmas lists complete, have we included the most important things that spread love, foster faith, and proclaim joy of childlike wonder when bells ring, lights twinkle, and carols proclaim “Oh Holy Night…this is the night of our dear Savior’s birth’? Keeping Christmas celebrations sweet and simple can be great gifts to give our Lord and loved ones. Instead of seeking presents galore, perfection in preparation, and the commercialism quest for more, more, more; let us give and live simply, sweetly, and solely seek Jesus who longs to be the One we celebrate with childlike faith forevermore!

Memories of my childhood Christmases cause me to stop writing and relish simple celebrations that taught my siblings and I to cherish: big Baby Ruth’s and fruit in our stockings, drawing straws to see who (Glenda, Billy, Mary Gaye, or myself) got the couch for Santa to leave gifts, little sleep and hours sitting on the steps with my sister waiting for daddy to let the celebration begin, our den filled with laughter and tons of paper, mama’s Christmas breakfast calling us to gather at the table to give thanks for a wonderful feast and family, rushing to visit grandparents, stopping by loved one’s graves, longing to get home and enjoy the gifts we’d been given, having so much fun, and the sad feeling when bedtime came and Christmas Day was done.

Joy to the World comes alive in our hearts when we become a child at Christmas! Stop in the name of love and let childhood memories cradle you with Hope, Faith, and Love throughout your Christmas celebrations. Instead of showering your family and friends with gifts galore and trying to do more, more, more…celebrate the Christ Child whom the whole world would be wise to worship and adore!

Gathering around our black and white television to watch Christmas specials was a family favorite. Charlie Brown reminded us to be nice, not grumpy! Bob Hope’s Christmas show took us places across the sea where he entertained servicemen and women who were there to keep our country free!

One of Bob Hope’s Christmas sayings stuck with me like snow we long to stick and stay awhile during our winter season. He cracked jokes that brought Christmas cheer to American soldiers and concluded each emotional show with his ideas about Christmas. This is my favorite Bob Hope quote.

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?”

His contagious smile, familiar song thanking folks for the memories, love for entertaining and encouraging American soldiers serving on foreign soil, and devotion to keep God’s greatest commandment: “loving others”, testify to Bob’s idea of Christmas. If all God’s children would follow Bob’s idea of Christmas, ouir world would be a better place.

Bing Crosby’s favorite Christmas saying speaks to each person whom God has blessed. “Unless we make Chris an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won’t make it white.”

Calvin Coolidge had this to say about my favorite holiday. “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.”

Christmastime is truly the most wonderful time of the year when people across the world honor the birthday of Jesus. Christ with love and joy in their hearts. Does the real spirit of Christmas ring lovingly in your heart? If not, mull over these words from Theodor Seuss Geisel from How the Grinch Stole Christmas and hopefully you will have a change of heart and happiness will fill your holiday celebrations.

“Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas …perhaps…means a little bit more!”

If you are stuck in a place where Christmas causes stress and you are looking satisfaction in stores, perhaps you should take to heart what the Grinch learned and celebrate Christ… the real reason for the season and a whole lot more!

Write down your own favorite thoughts about Christmas and share them by what you do and say with family and friends throughout the holidays. Take time to listen to their words, worry less about perfection and more about precious memories made with those God gave you to love and cherish, and let them see Jesus in you. Be still and listen as Jesus comforts with the Helper He promised His Father would send to live in your heart. Become as a child this Christmas and behold how peace and promise will be yours to impart. Joy, hope, and love can flow like a river when you humbly embrace Christmas by loving your gifts but loving more the giver.

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

