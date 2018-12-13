Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 6 — Zachary Alexander Barnes, 28, of 6 Beech Croft Court, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 8 — Justin Kaleb Pope, 23, of 1920 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 8.

• Dec. 8 — Wilbert Rahkim Brown, 23, of 627 NE Serene Court, Leland, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule V controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Dec. 14.

• Dec. 8 — Deandrez Tyrik Robbins, 21, of 113 Old Fayetteville Road, Lot B, Leland, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule V controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Dec. 14.

• Dec. 8 — Hilda Yareny-Matute Cruz, 22, of 100 Futrell Pope Lane, Clinton, was charged with littering. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 8 — Kenneth Higginbotham, 21, of 1204 Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 18.

• Dec. 8 — James Dexter Barrett, 55, of 466 Cannady Road, Harrells, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 15.

• Dec. 10 — Carrie Marie Bullard, 26, of 151 Water House Circle, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 11 — Melissa White Grabowski, 48, of 4855 Longford Road, Jesup, Ga., was charged with failing to report new address as a sex offender. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 11 — Marcos Silvestre Felipe, 47, of 4096 U.S. 117 South, Burgaw, was charged with possession of fraudulent documents. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 12 — Joseph Linwood Johnson, 42, of 51 Dodge Lane, Dunn, was charged with two counts of resisting public officer and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $3,500; court date was Dec. 13.

• Dec. 12 — William Corey Chandler, 26, of 2241 Pleasant Union Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 12 — Iyawna Tacole Allen, 26, of 2502 Wildcat Road, Harrells, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and school attendance law violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 22.

• Dec. 13 — Robert Regis Brown, 29, of 1536 Center St., Fayetteville, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and simple assault. Bond set at $12,500; court date is Jan. 8.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 12 — Larry Mitchell of Roseboro reported a break-in and theft of a pool table, valued at $1,000.

• Dec. 12 — Philip Kaylor of Turkey reported the theft of a pressure washer, compressor and generator, valued at $1,100 total.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

