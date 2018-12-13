Teen driver charged in school bus wreck

A teenager driver struck a school bus as it was turning around on its northern Sampson County route Wednesday morning, sending both vehicles into a ditch and resulting in “bumps and bruises” for a few of the 25 young passengers aboard the bus, N.C. Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision happened at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday on Dawson Road, off Christmas Tree Road. Dawson is a connector between Christmas Tree Road and U.S. 13.

According to reports by Trooper J.N. Bonhomme, a 2002 Chevy Tahoe being driven by Tyler Lewis Lancaster, 19, of Dunn, was traveling west on Dawson Road when it attempted to pass another vehicle along with the Midway Elementary School bus, which was being driven by Melissa Jordan Smith, 29, also of Dunn.

The bus was pulling into a driveway nose-first to negotiate a turnaround when it was struck by the Tahoe, which Bonhomme said hit the bus “not quite broadside.” Both the bus and the Tahoe ran off the left side of the roadway and had to be towed from the scene. The Tahoe had extensive damage to the right front quarter panel, while the bus’ damage was due in large part to its collision with the ditch.

Smith injured her arm and hand, and three children were examined, having sustained minor “bumps and bruises.” One child did have a laceration, the trooper noted. Lancaster, who was not injured, was cited for improper passing and released.

According to Bonhomme, in the case of a wreck in which the bus is not operable, a second bus comes to pick up the children and take them to school, as was the case here. School administrators contacted parents and informed them of the wreck.

By Chris Berendt

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

