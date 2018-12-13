Walk by the spirit

Last week I wrote an article about honoring God. But the Holy Spirit has informed me since that article, that I failed to mentioned one important truth. We can never truly honor God without first learning how to walk by/with the Holy Spirit.

Remember when Jesus told his disciples He was going to the Father. The disciples were very concerned and somewhat worried about how they were going to survive and carry on without Jesus being with them. Then Jesus said these words in John 14:16 and 26, “And I will pray the Father and He shall give u you another Comforter that He may abide with you forever…But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, He shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.” In these words, Jesus was making it perfectly clear that the Holy Spirit is always with you if you have accepted Christ and the Holy Spirit is your constant teacher iand guide.

Later, Jesus would inspire and illuminate the Apostle Paul to tell us in Galatians 5:16 and 17, these important truths. He said, “…Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh. for the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that you cannot do the things that ye would.” When Paul said walk in the Spirit, he was saying, “live by the Spirit. Believers are to live everyday with the help of the Holy Spirit.

Once we are saved, we are to live everyday with the help of the Holy Spirit. So the question becomes: How do we live by the Holy Spirit? In order to do so we must first believe that the Holy Spirit is with us every second of everyday. This sounds so simple, but it is not as simple as it sounds. What makes it difficult is how the church has presented the Holy Spirit to us. Many of us have fallen into the trap that the Holy Spirit is some mystical element that makes people shout, run up and down the church aisle, foam at the mouth, fall to the ground or just cry out to the Lord. This is what we often see in some churches and some churches even promote such activity, but oftentimes, all of this is merely emotionalism. It is not that emotionalism is wrong, but it is wrong to assume that this is the primary role of the Holy Spirit. We must believe that the Holy Spirit is not just in church but that the Holy Spirit is always with you and it always abides in you. Believing that ensures that you are always cognizant of the Holy Spirit’s presence in your everyday life.

Once you come to that constant belief concept then you are able to depend on the Holy Spirit to help you deal with those moments of life when there is a conflict within you to do the wrong thing versus doing the right thing. You will be more able to hear what the Spirit is telling you and you are more able to remember what you have been taught by the Spirit. It is the Holy Spirit who really teaches you, not yourself, not your Pastor, and not your favorite television preacher. These people are merely instruments the Lord uses in order for the Holy Spirit to teach you in a way you can understand and accept.

After that, it is our responsibility to yield to the Holy Spirit. Once you believe the Holy Spirit is always present and depend on the Holy Spirit to speak to you, it is much easier to yield to the instructions of the Holy Spirit.

Throughout man’s history we have studied and learned about battlefields of previous wars. But the biggest battlefield of all time is the one in you. You are a constant battlefield where there is a battle going on between your flesh and the Holy Spirit inside of you. Your battlefield will only disappear when you die.

if you want to have more victories than losses, live by the Spirit. And as you do so, you will be honoring God more and more!

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries Church.

