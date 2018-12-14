Pancake breakfast set for Saturday

File photos The annual Jingle and Mingle with Santa Pancake Breakfast at Clinton High School will be held Saturday, Dec. 15, from 7-10 a.m. - File photos Boys and girls can have pancakes with Santa Saturday at the annual pancake breakfast at Clinton High School. -

Christmas is just a little over a week away, and Santa is busy checking over both the nice and naughty lists twice, but Saturday morning he has plans to take a break and visit with local boys and girls at the annual Jingle and Mingle with Santa Pancake Breakfast at Clinton High School.

From 7-10 a.m. Saturday morning, children can enjoy spending time with Clinton High School’s special guest — the jolly bearded man from the North Pole — and have a hearty pancake breakfast to fill their tummies. Plates will be available for eat in or take out.

In year’s past, the Jingle Mingle, which served as one of the school’s larger fundraising events, featured vendors selling a variety of items from clothing, soaps, candles and food products to handbags, jewelry and more. Last year, according to event organizer Sabrina Reeves, the pancake breakfast was held and came with good success.

Proceeds from the pancake breakfast will benefit programs and organizations at the school.

“It was really good,” Reeves said about last year’s event. “We actually had a pretty good turnout for the first time offering it. I’m hoping that it’ll be a little bigger this year.”

The annual Jingle Mingle tradition began several years ago when teachers began selling products in the media center to other staff members. It grew bigger when the whole community was invited. Jingle Mingle took place in December, but was pushed up to November to give people an early shopping experience for the holiday season.

Last year, the main focus was to make the breakfast the primary fundraiser for the event, which raises funds for CHS. While the event also provided an opportunity for school clubs to raise funds by selling merchandise and raffle tickets, including some of the participating clubs like the Junior ROTC, Art Club, and a few vendors and business professionals also returned to add more option to the experience, Reeves said staff decided to stick with the pancake breakfast this year and have Santa visit with all the boys and girls.

Clinton High School is located at 340 Indian Town Road. Tickets may be purchased at the school the morning of the event, or in advance through staff members and students.

‘Jingle and Mingle’ to benefit CHS programs

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

