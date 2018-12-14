City, theater reps in midst of revamp talks

Holland -

The Sampson Community Theatre is an aging structure and Mother Nature did it no favors in September.

Dan Holland, secretary for the Sampson Community Theatre Board, recently approached the City Council to request assistance with interior improvements to the city-owned building located at 115 Fayetteville St. Standing in for Brenda Martin, chair for the theater board, Holland said the theater puts on six shows a year to a 290-capacity audience, entertaining thousands a year.

The City of Clinton owns the theater building, which was built in the mid-1940s.

“During Hurricane Florence, we had water rise up in the building through the concrete about six inches,” said Holland. “Then it abated, but we need to make some improvements to that building. We don’t own the building, but we would be interested in partnering with the City of Clinton to make some improvements.”

Holland presented one proposal from H.N. Carr that included making various improvements, notably renovations and a restroom expansion, at a cost of $63,545, with alternate bids (add-ons) that could take that amount higher. Last month, Holland said other bids were still being solicited.

“I love the community theater,” said Holland, who noted that the theater, in addition to its six annual productions, also operates a weeklong children’s theater workshop during the summer. “Our board is very well represented across the county. We’re very proud of what we’ve got here. We’ve been operating out of that building for nearly 40 years now.”

Holland said the idea was to see that continue for many more years.

The matter was tabled at that time to be discussed further during the Council’s December meeting. City manager Tom Hart gave a brief update, saying talks were ongoing.

Hart said city officials would be working with Sampson Community Theatre representatives toward making laying the groundwork for renovations to be made at the facility. Hart said he and city attorney Tim Howard would be presenting them with a reimbursement agreement “as a mechanism by which we can make that happen.”

Included in potential renovations would be extensive work to better accommodate disabled visitors, specifically as it related to the restrooms.

Some of the work included in H.N. Carr’s proposal was demolishing the existing restroom fixtures and walls, framing new walls to increase the existing restroom layout and installing handicap-accessible restroom facilities.

Installing new LED lights in the restroom, three new ADA-accessible (Americans with Disabilities Act) toilets in the women’s restroom and two new ADA-accessible toilets and a urinal in the men’s restroom were also included in an initial proposal. Painting new walls and installing new tile floor were also among the possible work to be completed.

Nothing has been approved, although talks are headed in that direction.

“My hope is that we will be working with the theater group and have that for you in the next couple months,” Hart remarked of a plan for the revamp.

Holland https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_dan-holland.jpg Holland

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.