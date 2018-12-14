Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 11 — Rahad Devon Brock, 26, of 4349 N.C. 903, Albertson, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of stolen property and felony larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Dec. 19.

• Dec. 13 — Jamie Jo Treadwell, 20, of 2294 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 13 — Jeremy Carl Bishop, 43, of 2964 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with parole violation, fictitious information to officer and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 15.

• Dec. 13 — Robert Regis Brown, 29, of 1536 Center St., Fayetteville, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and simple assault. Bond set at $12,500; court date is Jan. 9.

• Dec. 14 — Travis Michael Evans, 25, of 401 Longleaf Drive, Chapel Hill, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date was Dec. 14.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 13 — Ronald Draughon of Dunn reported the theft of riding mower, valued at $6,500.

• Dec. 13 — Tracy Naylor of Roseboro reported a break-in and theft of two rifle scopes and assorted medications, valued at $1,216.

• Dec. 13 — Benjamin McCullen of Faison reported the theft of a weed eater, tools, two chainsaws, a reciprocating saw, pole saw and backpack blower. Items were valued at $2,600.

• Dec. 13 — Anthony Malonda of Clinton reported a break-in, with two laptops, a gaming console, cell phone and other computer accessories stolen. Total value of items was $1,740.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

