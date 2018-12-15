Sing Around the Tree coming Tuesday

In 2017, residents sing by candlelight at the annual Harrells ‘Singing Around the Christmas Tree’ event. -

HARRELLS — A festive tradition of community members caroling in harmony will continue Tuesday in southern Sampson County.

The town’s “Singing Around the Christmas Tree” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, across from the fire department building, 606 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells. Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell is looking forward to seeing everyone come together while holding candles and fellowshipping.

“It’s the time we’re supposed to be together as a community,” Ezzell said “After Hurricane Florence, everyone came together so strong, which was a big help with disaster relief. I think this would be a fun thing to do after we put so much effort into our neighbors needing help.”

Members of the local disbanded volunteer Emergency Medical Services unit was instrumental in the foundation of the event. For more than a decade, community members have came together to sing classics such as “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” “Silver Bells,”Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Winter Wonderland.”

“We want people to come, enjoy it and be a part of the community,” she said. “It’s really cool to have something like this for everybody.”

Refreshments and treats will be served inside the building. The Laurels of Pender in Burgaw is helping with the food.

“I thought that was really sweet because we never had that before,” she said about the nursing and rehabilitation center.

With assistance from the Harrells Volunteer Fire Department, Santa Claus is scheduled to make another trip to Sampson to take pictures and spend time with visitors.

“We’ll take pictures for the young and the old,” Ezzell said about a happy and busy Santa. “It’s not just for the kids to get their pictures taken.”

For the first time, Harrells will present an award to a special resident. A surprise announcement will be made during the event.

“During this particular time we wanted to recognize somebody in the community for going over and above with helping out our community,” she said.

In 2017, residents sing by candlelight at the annual Harrells ‘Singing Around the Christmas Tree’ event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_harrells-3.jpg In 2017, residents sing by candlelight at the annual Harrells ‘Singing Around the Christmas Tree’ event.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.