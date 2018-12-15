Paper deadlines, printing schedule adjusted for holidays

In an effort to allow our staff to be off and celebrate the holidays with their families, The Sampson Independent office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Due to the closings, The Sampson Independent will print/publish on a slightly different schedule. Therefore, deadlines for some submitted items may change and papers will be delivered on a different schedule.

Our subscribers will receive a Saturday-Sunday combination paper on Saturday, Dec. 22, just like every other weekend. We will then print and publish a Christmas edition that will be delivered to the homes on Monday, Dec. 24.

We will not print or deliver a newspaper on Tuesday, Dec. 25.

The Wednesday, Dec. 26 edition of the newspaper will be printed on Monday, Dec. 24, however it will be delivered on Wednesday morning.

For submission of content, please adhere to the following deadlines through the Christmas holiday:

• Obituaries to run in the Monday, Dec. 24 edition — Sunday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m.

• Obituaries to run in the Wednesday, Dec. 26 edition — Monday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m.

• News briefs to run in either the Monday or Wednesday edition should be submitted by Friday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m.

• Lifestyle content to run in the Saturday, Dec. 29 edition — Friday, Dec. 21 at noon

• Church news to run in the Friday, Dec. 28 edition — Wednesday, Dec. 26 at noon

New Year’s Day

Our subscribers will receive a Saturday-Sunday combination paper on Saturday, Dec. 29, just like every other weekend. We will then print and publish a combination paper on Sunday, Dec. 30, that will be delivered to the homes on Monday, Dec. 31.

We will not print or deliver a newspaper on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

The Wednesday, Jan. 2 edition of the newspaper will be printed on Monday, Dec. 31, however it will be delivered on Wednesday morning.

Please adhere to the following deadlines through the New Year’s holiday:

• Obituaries to run in the Monday, Dec. 31 edition — Sunday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m.

• Obituaries to run in the Wednesday, Jan. 2 edition — Monday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m.

• News briefs to run in either the Monday or Wednesday edition should be submitted by Friday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m.

• Lifestyle content to run in the Saturday, Jan. 5 edition — Friday, Dec. 28 at noon

• Church news to run in the Friday, Jan. 4 edition — Wednesday, Jan. 2 at noon

