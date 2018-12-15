Union cheers healthy choices

Students at Union Elementary School stay active under the leadership of Lethia Lee, an educator from Sampson County’s Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program. - N.C. District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith, left, makes a presentation to students, as Lethia Lee observes. - Union Elementary School students make a presentation on healthy meals. - April Jordan, director of school nutrition for Sampson County Schools, emphasizes the importance of nutrition. - - Eileen Coite, director for Sampson County Cooperative Extension, spends time eating a healthy snack with students from Union Elementary School. - -

As Pharrell’s “Happy” song played, Third-graders at Union Elementary School lifted their arms together while moving their feet.

For six weeks, Lethia Lee, an educator from Sampson County’s Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP), emphasized the importance of staying active, along with eating healthy meals. The initiative is one of several programs offered through North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

Union is the first elementary school in the county to welcome EFNEP, which concluded this week. Lee hopes to visit more in the future and believes it’ll benefit other children as well. It teaches students the importance of eating balanced meals with dairy, fruits, protein, vegetables and grains. One of the examples was a snack consisting of apples, yogurt, raisins, orange juice.

“The children need to learn about nutrition and it needs to start somewhere around the second grade,” Lee said.

Along with Lee, several community leaders provided words of encouragement when it comes to making decisions in the future. N.C. District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith said he was proud of the student’s efforts after educating students about the General Assembly’s work in the state’s capital of Raleigh and speaking about his career in education. Lorelei Jones, EFNEP state coordinator, told the children she was thrilled to see how much the children learned about nutrition, making healthy meals and staying active. EFNEP will celebrate its 50th anniversary. The organization was established in 1968 with goals of promoting nutrition and physical activity behaviors to low-income families.

“We are 50 years old, but we don’t look 50 years old because we like to play, we like to dance, we like to move and we like to eat healthy,” Jones said to the audience.

W. Martin Jackson, senior loan officer for Cape Fear Farm Credit, is one of several supporters of the program.. On behalf of the business, Jackson donated $100 to the nutrition program. Funds will be used to purchase learning materials.

April Jordan, director of school nutrition for Sampson County Schools, expressed how she wants students to remember the lessons.

“We hope that by being exposed to some foods that you don’t normally see, you’ll be more receptive to trying new things in the cafeteria,” Jordan said in regards to making healthy choices when it comes to new fruits and vegetables.

Eileen Coite, director for Sampson County Cooperative Extension, shared a similar message with hopes they continue to eat healthy through the holidays with family members. During the program, teachers and supporters were presented with gift bags along with Maggie Corbett, a cafeteria member, who prepared taste testing snacks throughout the programs. The students also took home bags with gifts, a cookbook and measuring cups to get the right portions of ingredients and and food.

Principal Dondi Hobbs said the program made a difference in the school. She said the students are becoming more mindful of how sugary foods and desserts should be “sometimes” food and not “every day” snacks.

“I know you guys have been listening because I have been hearing your conversations,” Hobbs said. “You’ve been talking to each other back and forth about the things you’ve been learning. I know particularly, several students have talked about how they’re decreasing the amount of soda that they drink every day.”

Students at Union Elementary School stay active under the leadership of Lethia Lee, an educator from Sampson County’s Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Union_1.jpg Students at Union Elementary School stay active under the leadership of Lethia Lee, an educator from Sampson County’s Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program. N.C. District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith, left, makes a presentation to students, as Lethia Lee observes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Union_2.jpg N.C. District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith, left, makes a presentation to students, as Lethia Lee observes. Union Elementary School students make a presentation on healthy meals. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Union_4.jpg Union Elementary School students make a presentation on healthy meals. April Jordan, director of school nutrition for Sampson County Schools, emphasizes the importance of nutrition. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Union_5.jpg April Jordan, director of school nutrition for Sampson County Schools, emphasizes the importance of nutrition. Eileen Coite, director for Sampson County Cooperative Extension, spends time eating a healthy snack with students from Union Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Union_3.jpg Eileen Coite, director for Sampson County Cooperative Extension, spends time eating a healthy snack with students from Union Elementary School.

