Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 14 — Johnna Lynn Barnes, 38, of 95 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 15 — Christopher Shawn Boone, 28, of 200 W. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 16.

• Dec. 15 — Thomas Lee Bennett, 26, of 1 Barrett Lane, Harrells, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 16 — Samaria Nicholle Cardenas, 18, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Turkey, was charged with communicating threats and failure to appear on a charge of no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 16 — Montrell Da’Kwane Parker, 18, of 500 Rosin Hill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with injury to personal property, communicating threats, two counts of assault on a female and assault and battery. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 16 — Desteen Rayquan Howard, 21, of 235 McPhail Fowler Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 16.

• Dec. 17 — David Keith Skaggs, 36, of 3035 E. Darden Road, Faison, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 25.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 15 — Andy Lee of Newton Grove reported the theft of items from a utility room, including a golf bag full of clubs and various other items, the total value of which was $3,770.

• Dec. 15 — James Barrett of Harrells reported the larceny of a water pump and mattress, valued at $900 total.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

