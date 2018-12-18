Shaggin’ For Santa event cancelled amid ‘conflicts’

The Sampson County Department of Aging has relied on the assistance of the annual Shaggin’ for Santa event for more than 10 years. For the first time since 2006, that annual fundraiser has been cancelled.

According to Lesia Henderson, aging specialist with the Aging Department and director of the Family Caregiver Support Program, the fundraiser has provided assistance to grandparents that are raising grandchildren during the holidays, as well as assist with sending the grandchildren to summer camp and weekend retreats.

“This year, due to unavoidable conflicts, we will not have our annual fundraiser Shaggin’ for Santa,” Henderson said.

More than 15 years ago, Robert Stroud and Ray Boyette had a vision to help children of the community through the annual Shaggin’ for Santa fundraiser. The money raised during the annual Shaggin’ for Santa event has always been used to purchase items for the children who are a part of the support program. In addition to the items purchased at Christmas, such as toys, clothing and toiletries, any funds that remain at the end of the holiday season are used to help send the children to summer camp and purchase school supplies to deliver at the beginning of each school year.

More than $5,000 was raised at last year’s event.

According to Stroud, in 2000, he and Boyette were hosts of a radio show at WCLN in Clinton. While sitting behind the mic one day, Stroud said the duo had a thought and wanted to invite a band to come play at the civic center and raise money for a good cause.

With a little encouraging from a local businessman, Stroud and Boyette decided to plan and host the event and give all money raised to the Crisis Center. And for five years, that’s exactly what they did.

For five years those proceeds from the Shaggin’ for Santa event were given to the local Crisis Center, and eventually began assisting the Family Caregiver Support Program.

“Funds from this fundraiser help me with school supplies for the grandchildren,” Henderson explained. “Funds also allow the department to provide additional home delivered meals to the frail home bound seniors. Your kindness and generosity allows us to extend our services and assist more of our senior citizen population.”

Local disc jockey and radio show host Joey Warren took his thoughts to Facebook last week, thanking sponsors for their support in the past, especially Boogie Shoes Radio Network and Stroud for their heartfelt work over the years.

“We are hopeful in the possibility of holding an event for this organization in the near future,” Warren said. “Last year’s event provided funds for this Christmas and, although this year’s event is not taking place, let’s all join together through donations to provide assistance for 2019.”

For more information about the Family Caregiver Support Program, contact Henderson at 910-592-4653. For anyone interested in making a contribution, checks can be mailed to the Sampson County Department of Aging, 405 County Complex Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Organizers set sights on 2019

