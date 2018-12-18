Roseboro celebrates Christmas

Butler - Despite steady rain that fell across Sampson Friday, the annual Roseboro Christmas parade was held in downtown Roseboro. -

Heavy rains that fell across the county Friday night didn’t damped the Christmas spirit around Sampson, as the town of Roseboro held their annual Christmas parade to help kick off the holiday season.

Beginning Friday morning, a steady rain fell throughout the evening, but officials from Roseboro stuck to their guns, not canceling the evening parade. Even before Friday’s event, town officials took to Facebook and said the parade would be held “rain or shine.”

“I was very pleased with the number of participants we had in the parade considering the rainy weather,” Roseboro mayor Alice Butler said about Friday night’s event. “I truly appreciate everyone who was part of the parade and also the many spectators. Some stayed in their cars and others enjoyed the parade under umbrellas and awnings. I am so proud of our town employees, firemen and deputies who helped organize the parade and kept everyone safe the night of the parade.”

As to canceling the parade, Butler said she felt it was the best option to continue with the festivities and those who could make it would come out and enjoy the parade.

Next year’s parade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13.

“Hopefully, we will have great weather,” Butler said. “Hundreds of people look forward to our evening Christmas parade each year.”

Finding somewhere to watch the parade wasn’t an issue. While the streets along the parade route are usually filled with bystanders and parade watchers, the sidewalks through downtown were scarcely filled with a few who came out and braved the rain.

Santa made a long trip to Sampson County Friday evening, but said he was accustomed to traveling in inclement weather.

“When you travel all over the world, you go through different climates,” Santa said about his travels through different countries. “The cold doesn’t bother me anyway. It’s cold in the North Pole and have extra layers on to keep me warm.”

For the young boys and girls asking what Santa and his reindeer like to eat, the jolly man had a simple answer.

“We travel all over the world, and there is nothing they like more than a sprig of Sampson County grass,” he said. “If you can leave nine sprigs of grass out for them, they will be happy. And, as for me, a cookie or two will do.”

Butler https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Alice.jpg Butler Despite steady rain that fell across Sampson Friday, the annual Roseboro Christmas parade was held in downtown Roseboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_7146.jpg Despite steady rain that fell across Sampson Friday, the annual Roseboro Christmas parade was held in downtown Roseboro.

Annual parade turnout good despite rain

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.