Community mourns Ellis’ passing

As an Emergency Medical Technician and Firefighter, Ronald Ellis was always ready to save someone’s life without hesitation.

He also enjoyed teaching others how to rescue people too. After a battle with cancer, the Sampson County native will be missed by many. Ellis died Sunday night at the age of 52, but his contributions to the community will be remembered forever. Ellis was a founding organizer for the county’s Dive (Rescue and Recovery) Team, which is a division of Roseboro Rescue and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Adam Pearsall, chief of Roseboro Rescue and EMS, said Ellis touched a lot of people’s lives when it came to technical training.

“He was a great mentor for me and he actually got me into the rescue side of things,” Pearsall said.

Ellis talked Pearsall into going to the North Carolina High Angle Rescue School to improve his emergency training. Pearsall expressed how Ellis’ desire to help people was one of many great things about him.

“He’ll give you the shirt off his back,” Pearsall said. “Anything he could do to help you, he was there.”

Along with helping fellow firefighters and emergency personnel become better, Ellis was always ready to help with fundraisers and other events.

“If something needed to be done, he was there helping to do it,” Pearsall said.

Ellis was also member of Roseboro’s EMS Board of Directors and served as a lieutenant on the dive team. He also volunteered with the Herring Fire Department and worked part-time with Clinton firefighters. In April of 2017, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer formed in the brain. Although Ellis underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, he never wanted to stop saving lives.

“Even after he started his treatments, he was determined that he was still going to work and teach,” said Lee Coleman, chief of the Roseboro Fire Department. “That’s what he loved to do. He wanted to teach and be active in emergency services. He wanted to continue to do it, even though the doctor told him he couldn’t. That goes to show how much he loved it.”

In a previous interview, Ellis spoke about his condition during the 2018 Relay for Life.

“I don’t know how long I have, but I don’t say ‘why me,’” he remarked several months ago, noting children with cancer and people suffering far worse ailments. “If I get cured, I do. If I don’t, I think I’m living right, and that’s all I can do. You can’t crawl into a hole and die. You just have to live the life you can live.”

Coleman knew Ellis for two decades and shared his gratitude for Ellis having being involved in every aspect of emergency services in Sampson County and teaching others.

“A lot of people in this county can attribute their knowledge and education to his teaching,” Coleman said about teaching fire, rescue and diving classes.

“He never had a mean thing to say about anybody,” Coleman said. “He was just that kind of a person. Everybody liked him and that’s why he was such a good teacher. Everybody respected him.”

Ellis spent 25 years with Prestage Farms as a service representative. He married Theresa Ellis and together they had two sons, Blake and Brandon, who will cherish his memories. He attended church at Grove Park Baptist Church.

Joel Faircloth worked with Ellis on starting a local agriculture rescue program through the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission. Together, they educated first responders about farming machinery, the environment and rescuing people during injury accidents.

“He was always an instrumental leader in emergency services,” Faircloth said. “He always strived to know his job and to know it well. He always tried to pass that knowledge on to others.”

Faircloth added that he always wanted to help somebody, in any way that he could.

“That was a gift that he had,” Faircloth said. “He was always very humble and never sought any recognition and didn’t want any. He was a great friend of many and left a lasting impression on all those that he met.”

Arrangements for funeral and memorial services had not been announced as of Monday afternoon.

Respected EMT, firefighter known for passion to help others

