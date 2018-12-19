Spreading warmth, love

Sampson Middle School sixth grade student Evan Gillespie collected over 1,000 pairs of gloves and gave them to students at Union Elementary School, Sampson County Head Start and College Street School. - Monday morning, Evan Gillespie delivered gloves to students at Union Elementary School. -

Now in middle school, Evan Gillespie stays busy with school and sports, but the sixth-grader didn’t let that stop her from continuing a tradition that has placed gloves on the hands of hundreds of students across Sampson County.

This is the third year Evan has collected gloves for her birthday as part of the “Warmer Hands, Warmer Hearts” project she started on her 10th birthday. Following in her sister’s footsteps, Evan asked family and friends to giver her gloves instead of the traditional presents. Keeping tradition alive, Evan had the same birthday wish this year.

According to Evan, this was her most successful year yet, as she collected over 1,000 pairs of gloves that she hand delivered Monday morning to 720 students at Union Elementary School, 200 students at Sampson County Head Start, 100 pair to the College Street Head Start and 52 pairs to the glove tree at L.C. Kerr School.

“The reason I wanted to choose this project is because warmth is a need that I would like to help fulfill for children in our community,” Evan shared. “Since my birthday is close to the winter months, I chose gloves to help with this need.”

Two years ago, Evan gave gloves to the fourth grade students at Sunset Avenue School. Last year, she gave 648 pairs of gloves to every child that attends L.C. Kerr School, including the Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade and exceptional children’s classrooms.

“I enjoy seeing the children’s faces when I deliver the gloves,” Evan said. “I think it is always better to give than to receive. My favorite part of the project is delivering the gloves and seeing how happy the children are to receive a new pair. It makes my heart warm.”

Evan’s sister, Olivia, has been collecting items for the Backpack Buddies program since her 10th birthday several years ago. Collecting items and donating them has become a family tradition.

“Evan had been looking forward to her 10th birthday for a while,” Evan’s mother, Anna, said about how the project started. “Evan’s older sister, Olivia, started collecting items for the Backpack Buddies program when she turned 10 years old. Evan wanted to start a project of her own for her 10th birthday.”

Evan celebrated her 10th birthday two years ago, and instead of bringing presents, she asked her friends and family to give her gloves for her project, “Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts.” Keeping the tradition alive, Evan has had the same birthday wish for the last two years.

“Evan collected gloves at her birthday party from her friends and she also had us post on social media and through email that she was collecting gloves for her birthday,” Anna explained. “Family members also gave gloves instead of regular gifts as well.”

Monday morning, Evan, along with her parents, delivered the gloves to each of the classrooms at Union Elementary. Before giving out the gloves, Evan talked with the students about giving and how it’s important to give to other people, especially those in need.

“I want to give back to the community because there are so many in need of things,” Evan said when asked why she wanted to start the project. “I have so many things that other people don’t, so I want to give something to help those in need.”

According to her mom, Evan enjoys working in the community with the Girls in Action group from Grove Park Baptist Church. She has participated in community service events such as making Thanksgiving meal bags for needy community members and Samaritan’s Purse shoe boxes.

“We are so very proud of her and she is excited to be able to go class to class and talk about giving, especially at this important time of year,” her mother added.

Sampson Middle School sixth grade student Evan Gillespie collected over 1,000 pairs of gloves and gave them to students at Union Elementary School, Sampson County Head Start and College Street School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Evan1.jpeg Sampson Middle School sixth grade student Evan Gillespie collected over 1,000 pairs of gloves and gave them to students at Union Elementary School, Sampson County Head Start and College Street School. Monday morning, Evan Gillespie delivered gloves to students at Union Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Evan.jpg Monday morning, Evan Gillespie delivered gloves to students at Union Elementary School.

Middle school student donates gloves

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.