Board eyes foreign travel rules

For legal purposes, the Sampson County Schools Board of Education is working on adding new policies regarding students going overseas.

The matter regarding policies and finances were discussed at previous meetings. Ben Wright, school board attorney, recently provided research and contacted the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on policies regarding international travel. Wright was sent examples from other districts such Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and New Hanover County Schools, which allows international travel. An amended policy was recently forwarded to Sampson’s board for their consideration.

According to the policy code, the purpose of the school trips are to stimulate student interest or enhance learning through experiences outside of the classroom. All eligible students have an opportunity to go on local trips and will not be denied because of economic hardships or disabilities. When it comes to international travel, field trips may be granted up to one year from the departure date in order for payments to be distributed over a period of time. The trips must be approved at least four months in advance.

Wright also suggested that parental consent and waivers be added. A portion of the proposed policy states that students are required to follow all laws of foreign counties. Parents must agree to assume responsibility for any fines or other penalties that may be incurred as a result of a student being arrested or convicted of violating the laws of another country.

“I think it would be a little different than what is currently being used for waivers for local field trips,” he said.

District officials also discussed liability insurance matters regarding rider policies, which adds or amends coverage. A hypothetical field trip with 15 students going to Japan, it would cost about $2,500, which comes out to $167 extra per student. During other discussions, the board brought up concerns regarding money deposited through school funds for liability reasons, but Finance Officer Stephen Britt said it was OK to do so.

“Students can do fundraisers and those kind of things to raise money for the foreign field trip and it would be handled by the school,” Board Chair Tim Register said.

Board member Sonya Powell was concerned about students not being able to go on trips for financial reasons. She questioned if international trips would fall in the same category. Board members weren’t quite sure if trips outside the United States would be an extension of the curriculum because they don’t require all students or part of the curriculum.

“I think it should be clear that the board is not going to pay for any student who couldn’t afford to go to Europe,” Register said.

Board Member Daryll Warren added that most of the foreign trips will take place when school is not in session. Vice Chair Kim Schmidlin added that students are responsible for payments.

“I think the ability to come up with funds for these trips would be clearly on the students,” Schmidlin said. “I think it’s the the same of you’re going on a state competition for FFA or Beta Club. That’s something you would be responsible for or finding a sponsor.”

In those situations, Board Member Tracy Dunn said she wouldn’t want to see a student come up short with the funds and not be allowed to go.

The updated policy with changes will be reviewed during a work session and approved in 2019. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28, at the Central Office Auditorium, 437 Rowan Road,Clinton.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

