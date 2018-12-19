NCDOT engages in helmet initiative

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is accepting applications for a helmet safety program. -

RALEIGH — To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Division is issuing a call for applicants for its annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative.

The NCDOT uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plate to pay for bike helmets that are distributed at bicycle safety events for underprivileged children.

Helmets save lives. While less than half of all children typically wear one while biking, helmets can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by nearly 90 percent.

As part of the initiative, NCDOT distributes helmets to government and non-government agencies conducting bike safety events. Examples of partners include police and fire departments, parks and recreation departments, health departments, community centers, churches and non-governmental organizations.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Dec. 21, for distribution in 2019. Applicants have the option of requesting 25, 50, 75 or 100 helmets, and awardees will receive them by April 30, 2019. Applicants are encouraged to partner with groups in the community to extend the outreach of bicycle safety awareness.

Residents dedicated to bicycle safety in North Carolina have supported this initiative since it was started in 2007. Since then, thousands of bicycle helmets have been distributed to children. It was funded by proceeds from the the state’s “Share the Road” specialty license pate.

According to NCDOT, on average 20 bicyclists are killed each year in North Carolina. One in six are under 16. Children 5 to 14-years-old visit emergency rooms for bicycle-related injuries more than any other sport or recreational activity.

It was also mentioned that less than 50 percent of children wear safety helmets, according to information provided by Safe Kids Worldwide. The Helmet Safety Institute added that wearing one may reduce the risk of sever brain injuries by 88 percent.

For more information and to download the application, visit www.bit.ly/2PHFLF7

Helmets awarded to children in need