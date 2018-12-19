HCA, Register make donation

Following the Come to the table benefit hosted on the campus of Harrells Christian Academy, headmaster Andy Wells, along with Southern Smoke owner and chef Matthew Register, present a donation to Paul Langston of the North Carolina Baptist Men. The community dinner raised over $7,000 for Hurricane Florence relief. -

Following the Come to the table benefit hosted on the campus of Harrells Christian Academy, headmaster Andy Wells, along with Southern Smoke owner and chef Matthew Register, present a donation to Paul Langston of the North Carolina Baptist Men. The community dinner raised over $7,000 for Hurricane Florence relief.