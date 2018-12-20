Caroling around the tree

Residents of Harrells and other areas participate in ‘Singing Around the Christmas Tree.’ - Kyle and Blake Smith of Kyle’s Farm were honored by members of the The Battle of Rockfish Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The members are Cindy Ezzell, Susan Corliss-Bland, Sarah Ragan and Kathryn Eakins. - Community members hold candles and read music during a holiday event in Harrells. - Singing near the town’s holiday tree is an annual tradition around the Christmas season. - - Santa Claus welcomes singers to the fire department building. - - Amos McLamb speaks to attendees during Harrells holiday celebration. - -

HARRELLS — Christa Bland spent many years singing holiday classics around the town’s Christmas Tree — an annual tradition for the Harrells community.

As everyone bundled up and held candles, Bland was not there for the first time. But the 23 -year-old was determined not to miss out and asked her mother Susan Corliss-Bland to livestream the festivity known as “Singing Around the Christmas Tree.” According to Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell, it was the first time it was recorded live. More than 100 people attended the Tuesday night gathering. Each year, Ezzell is one of many community members who look forward to watching it each year.

“I’m so excited that we have a great turnout,” Ezzell said. “There were so many people who came and helped with bringing food, the singing and decorating the tree.”

Lola Craft led the crowd as they sung together. She had a lot of energy during “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Presenter Amos McLamb also joined in on the fun while he wore a red ball on his nose as the crowd sung “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” After the last song, Santa Claus arrived with help from the Harrells Volunteer Firefighters. Inside the department’s building, Santa spent time with adults and children.Before refreshments were served, Amos was happy to see the crowd’s enthusiasm.

“Five Golden Rings … you can’t beat the group,” McLamb said referring to the singers during the 12 days tune.

“Everybody needs enthusiasm like it’s a part of life,” he said while leading a crowd chant. “Like protoplasm, like bees inside the hive, oh it’s great to be alive. We got enthusiasm.”

Next McLamb honored several residents for having the Christmas spirit when it comes to home decorations. Nicole Piner received a first place award and was followed by Karen Powell at second place. Anthony Powell came in third. Honorable mention was given to Lola Craft and Robert Stroud.

Kyle and Blake Smith were presented with a community service award from The Battle of Rockfish Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Each year, the organizations present awards to people who are making a difference in the community.The owners of Kyle’s Farm were honored for their contributions to the area.

Susan Corliss-Bland, regent of the NSDAR chapter, said she frequently volunteers and sees the same people time after time.

“But there are two faces that are unusual because of their youth,” Corliss-Bland said. “Both Blake and Kyle Smith are young men that volunteer not only their time, but the use of their business facility for many community events.”

The Smiths have hosted events at their restored gymnasium for fundraisers in the community, prayer services, and packing food for the hungry and FFA fundraisers. They have donated money to help sponsor other events.

“In fact, they will be quite embarrassed if honored with this award and would not want a public display made of it,” Corliss-Bland said. “In a world of selfies and self-promotion, their demeanor shines brightly.”

The singing and fellowshipping was created more than a decade ago and was created by member of the disbanded Emergency Medical Services.

”It’s wonderful,” Ezzell said. “I love seeing the community come together.”

Harrells celebrates Christmas spirit

