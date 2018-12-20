Pocahontas cast to begin rehearsals

The drums are beating and the history of our country will be coming to life in February as Sampson Community Theatre presents, Pocahontas.

This production tells a story of Pocahontas and Captain John Smith. This production will be captivating and fun for the whole family. We have a cast of 68 people from ages 4-60 ready to present this musical to you. Rehearsals begin this week under the direction of Angela Martin.

Show dates for Pocahontas are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 1-10. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and our afternoon matinees will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. This production is filled with settlers, Native Americans, animals and spirits of the forest. Make sure to circle the dates as we expect this show to be popular.

We are also excited to announce our two ladies who will portray Pocahontas — E’Vanna Hall and Taylor Blanchard. E’Vanna is a homeschooled student who has been in numerous productions at SCT including Beauty and the Beast, Elf and Seussical. Taylor is a Sampson Early College High School student who has also been in productions at SCT including Beauty and the Beast, Little Women and Mary Poppins. We look forward to you seeing our Pocahontas’ and their friends in our upcoming production.

Be sure to check back weekly with more information on our production.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

March — Blithe Spirit

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.