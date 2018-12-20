Annual city ornament still available

The City of Clinton’s 2018 Christmas ornament, showcasing the old historic post office, now the site of The Sampson Independent, are available for $20 each. All proceeds benefit beautification projects in the downtown. (Courtesy photo) -

Anyone looking for a late gift idea can still get their hands on a City of Clinton ornament, an annual keepsake that pays tribute to local landmarks while supporting beautification projects in the heart of Sampson County.

The 2018 ornament, featuring the historic post office on Main Street — now the site of The Sampson Independent — is still available through the Clinton Planning office as well as at Simply NC.

Mary M. Rose, the city’s planning director and manager of the Clinton Main Street Program, said there are plenty of this year’s ornament as well as lesser quantities of previous years’ ornaments in stock. All ornaments are available for $20 apiece. The ornament sale support worthwhile causes in and around the downtown, notably revitalization initiatives.

The series of Christmas ornaments displaying scenes from Clinton’s past and present was introduced in 2015 to a tremendous response — so positive in fact that an additional order was made of that inaugural design depicting a past glimpse of downtown Clinton focused around the Sampson County Courthouse.

The 2016 design featured the old College Street School and the City of Clinton’s 2017 Christmas ornament showcased the Victor R. Small House. The city’s collectible series features hand-painted designs on blown glass, each ornament taking two days to make and, like snowflakes, none are identical.

In the inaugural year, Rose and others shared their hope that the 2015 memento would be the “first of hopefully many in the years to come,” stretching into a series of collectible keepsakes that captured Clinton’s best.

“We have had a positive response to the ornament, with many people desiring to purchase one of each to begin a collection,” Rose remarked then. “They have been referred to by those purchasing as great Christmas gifts, especially for people from Clinton who now live elsewhere.”

The ornaments go through a “painstaking design process” as described on the materials that accompany the ornament.

Made in China and distributed from a California company, each ornament is placed in a velvet box with a small card that gives a brief history of the depicted scene as well as an explanation of the two-day effort that goes into making each of the ornaments, from the hand-blown glass to the detailed application of each of the colors.

“No two pieces are identical,” Clinton Main Street Design Committee member Helen Kearns has said of the process. “I think that’s what sets it apart.”

A brief passage details the history of that landmark or location, which is chosen through a survey. The design is ultimately submitted by a subcommittee of the Clinton Main Street’s Design and Promotion committees.

For years leading up to the embarking of the effort in 2015, Kearns had been trying to find the best way to offer a commemorative ornament that shared some of Clinton’s rich history, with the hopes it would become a series if the ornaments proved popular. It was not until local business owner Jimmy Matthews attended a Christmas Gift Show in Atlanta in early 2015 that the idea came into clearer view.

After seeing one particular hand-painted ornament, he brought a sample back to Kearns. She loved it.

City nonprofit Clinton Development Corporation (CDC) has funded the effort and teamed up with the Clinton Main Street Program to bring it to fruition.

“It’s something we thought would be beneficial,” said Rose. “Sometimes (the CDC) might want to do projects and this is an opportunity to do additional beautification efforts in the downtown.”

For more information, call the Clinton-Sampson Planning offices at 910-299-4904.

The City of Clinton’s 2018 Christmas ornament, showcasing the old historic post office, now the site of The Sampson Independent, are available for $20 each. All proceeds benefit beautification projects in the downtown. (Courtesy photo) https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_2018-ornament.jpg The City of Clinton’s 2018 Christmas ornament, showcasing the old historic post office, now the site of The Sampson Independent, are available for $20 each. All proceeds benefit beautification projects in the downtown. (Courtesy photo)

Keepsakes from 2018, previous years, benefit downtown

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

