HES students assist food pantry

NEWTON GROVE — With Christmas around the corner, fourth-graders at Hobbton Elementary School were more than happy to make a difference in the lives of others.

The students started a canned food drive in early February which continued until Wednesday, Dec. 19. More than 800 cans and boxed items were donated to the Make a Difference Food Pantry. The Mount Olive-based organization was created in 2015 by Mackenzie “Kenzie” Hinson, who was 10-years-old at the time. The purpose of Make a Difference is to fight hunger. Hinson operates the pantry with help from her parents, volunteers, and donors such as the Hobbton students.

Brent Rivenbark, fourth-grade teacher, guided students through the project and expressed how he was excited to see the students work hard during the drives.

“I’m very proud of all of our kids for caring and being role models for the other grades,” Rivenbark said. “I hope that as they get older they continue to look back at this time and build upon this experience.”

With goals to collect more food than previous years, the students reached out to local community members and passed out flyers to remind people about the project. Every afternoon, the students would go class to class and pick up items for the day, while keeping up with the amount collected.

For several years, Rivenbark has encouraged students to give back through the “You Will Change the World” initiative. In previous years, some of the projects included humane projects for animals and other drives to help less fortunate people.

In addition to the food drive, the classes started a toy campaign in the beginning of December and ended on Monday, Dec. 17. The students promoted the drive to help families in need.

“Some students even took it upon themselves to host a toy drop box and collect outside of school,” Rivenbark said.

The result of their work was helping about 30 youths for the Christmas season. During the year, Rivenbark was assisted by fourth-grade teachers Dana Allen, Misty Wrench, Meredith Casey and Melanie Spell, HES media specialist.

“As always, I am proud of our students for reaching out to the community to help those in need,” Spell said.

Stacks of toys sit on tables inside the library at Hobbton Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HES__1.jpg Stacks of toys sit on tables inside the library at Hobbton Elementary School. Students collect gifts for needy children. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HES_3.jpg Students collect gifts for needy children. Hobbton Elementary students lead a food drive to help families during the holiday season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HES_1.jpg Hobbton Elementary students lead a food drive to help families during the holiday season. With the assistance of teachers, students at Hobbton Elementary gather food to help people in need. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HES_2.jpg With the assistance of teachers, students at Hobbton Elementary gather food to help people in need.

